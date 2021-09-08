5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Faction implodes; The Creed Brothers make an impact

The final episode of WWE NXT before the upcoming change promised to give fans exactly what they wanted. A couple of big tag team championship matches were scheduled for the show this week.

MSK defended their NXT Tag Team Championships against former champions Oney Lorcan and Danny Burch. Meanwhile, Io Shirai and Zoey Stark defended their NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships against Kacy Catanzaro and Kayden Carter.

Ember Moon answered Kay Lee Ray’s call for a match, and the two went head-to-head this week. Mei Ying also made a promising start to her in-ring career with a quick victory over her first opponent.

It was also announced that the first challenger for Samoa Joe’s NXT World Championship would be decided through a Fatal Four-Way Match next week.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5. Kay Lee Ray defeated Ember Moon after a good match

Kay Lee Ray and Ember Moon had a good technical exchange before Ray tried to cause early damage. The War Goddess had a fitting reply to everything Ray threw, and she nearly knocked her out with a spinning sidekick. Ray hit the floor hard, and Moon continued to stay on the attack with a suicide dive.

The former NXT Women’s Champion set up to hit the Eclipse, but Ray countered and caught her on the top rope. She sent Moon to the floor and hit her with a senton bomb moments later for a near fall.

Ray continued to keep the upper hand and, soon, hit Moon with the KLR Bomb to pick up the victory. The match was great and allowed both women to show their in-ring strengths.

Ray needed a good start to her NXT run, and she got just that with a victory over the former women’s champion. Backstage, The War Goddess said she knew what she needed to do to answer the loss. Hopefully, this will lead to a more aggressive Ember Moon.

