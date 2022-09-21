5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Former NXT UK Champion arrives; Solo Sikoa stripped of his title

WWE NXT kicked off with a highly questionable segment this week. Solo Sikoa was stripped of his North American Championship after Shawn Michaels said that the title match was not sanctioned. The Bloodline member surrendered the belt before heading to the SmackDown brand.

It was odd to see the creative team pull off such a move so close to Survivor Series: WarGames. Seeing The Bloodline walk into the Premium Live Event with all their gold would have been good.

Meanwhile, the second match between Axiom and Nathan Frazer took place. Toxic Attraction also picked up a big win to make a statement. Cora Jade defeated Wendy Choo, and the creative team should look to focus on her rivalry with Roxane Perez.

JD McDonagh and Tyler Bate competed in the main event for a shot at the NXT Championship. Look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s episode.

#5. Axiom and Nathan Frazer put on a solid match in their best of 3 series

The scores are tied between the two high-flyers

The best-of-three series between Axiom and Nathan Frazer continued with its second match on this week’s WWE NXT. Frazer took control of the contest almost immediately and hit a hurricanrana.

Axiom used his athleticism to fight out of Frazer’s offense but was taken down with a dropkick. The match ticked on as both men hit some excellent moves to entertain the fans. Axiom hit an avalanche hip toss but could not put his opponent away.

Seth Rollins’ former student got locked into a few submission holds but managed to break free. He hit a superplex before finishing his opponent off with the Phoenix Splash.

It was a much better match than their previous encounter, and WWE ensured that the scores would be tied at 1-1 by the end of it. The final match between the two superstars will be electric, to say the least. Axiom has shown a lot of potential in the ring and could turn out to be one of the top stars on the brand.

#4. The Dyad defeated Edris Enofé and Mailk Blade on WWE NXT

The Schizm’s Jagger Reid and Rip Fowler took on Edris Enofé and Mailk Blade in a tag team match on WWE NXT. Blade tagged his partner after delivering a few strikes, but the former found himself isolated by The Dyad.

The babyfaces worked together to send their opponents outside the ring before hitting a dive to take control of the contest. Reid and Fowler bounced back and hit a double-team move on Blade at ringside before Joe Gacy called them in for a hug.

They took out Blade before hitting the Ticket to Mayhem on Enofe for the win. Gacy was ecstatic with his team’s victory and stared down at the losers to end the segment.

Enofe and Blade have worked together as a team but haven’t found much success. Teaming up with Cameron Grimes down the line to take on The Schizm could help them become more prominent. It’ll be interesting to see where NXT takes this rivalry in the company weeks.

#3. Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward picked up a surprising win over Trick Williams & Carmelo Hayes

Chase University needed a big win on WWE NXT.

Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams came to the ring to talk about last week’s NXT North American Championship match. The two men wanted all those involved to make last week's match official fired.

Andre Chase and Bodhi Hayward interrupted before a tag team match took place between them. Chase tagged in Bodhi after taking Williams down early. Hayward worked with Carmelo, and both members of Chase U isolated the former A Champ.

Chase hit his stomps after taking down Williams and tagged in Bodhi again. The latter locked Williams in a backbreaker rack, but Melo tagged in and broke it up.

The Chase U leader sidestepped a move from Melo and hit him with a pump kick before getting the pin with a side press slam. It was a big win for two superstars who have yet to impact NXT significantly.

Chase U will benefit from picking up a big win on Tuesday. Bodhi Hayward is great in the ring and needs to pick up some crucial victories before going ahead as a solo competitor.

#2. Oro Mensah picked up a huge debut win to qualify for the North American Championship ladder match

Grayson Waller was stunned by the newcomer.

Oro Mensah was ready for his first match on WWE NXT as he took on Grayson Waller for a spot in the upcoming North American Title Ladder Match at Halloween Havoc. The Australian superstar looked to take down the newcomer quickly, but Mensah hit back with a big kick in the corner.

He downed some moves from Waller but fell to a clothesline. Mensah hit some elbow strikes, but Waller used his experience to send him outside the ring. The heel set up to hit his finisher, but Apollo Crews showed up to distract him. The newcomer dove over the ropes and Crews to take down The Arrogant Aussie outside the ring.

Back in the ring, Oro Mensah hit a spinning heel kick to pick up a massive win on his debut. It’s not often that newcomers get to win big against top stars. However, Mensah was given that opportunity thanks to Apollo Crews.

It will be exciting to see what he can do in the ladder match at Halloween Havoc. Meanwhile, fans can get ready to see Crews and Waller have a showdown at the event.

#1. JD McDonagh sealed another championship shot before Ilja Dragunov’s arrival

Bitter rivals JD McDonagh and Tyler Bate competed in the show's main event this week. The two former NXT UK Superstars were looking to earn a shot at Bron Breakker’s championship again.

The familiar foes traded counters and reversals at a frenzied pace to get the upper hand early. McDonagh hit a standing shooting star press for a near fall before Bate hit his spinning suplex.

JD countered and hit a 450 splash and brainbuster but could not put his opponent away. Chants of “fight forever” rang throughout the arena as both men threw some of their best moves at each other.

They laid down strikes in the ring, and Bate took his opponent down. The Big Strong Boi climbed the ropes for a Tyler Driver 97, but McDonagh tagged Bate with a headbutt. He hit a beautiful Spanish Fly as the NXT Universe cheered on.

The Irish Ace hit the Devil Inside suplex and pinned Bate for a hard-fought win on the brand. After the match, Bron Breakker took the ring to congratulate JD McDonagh.

Both superstars were taken off guard by the entrance of former NXT UK Champion Ilja Dragunov. The Czar entered the ring and starred down both superstars as the show went off the air.

McDonagh and Bate put on an incredible fight on Tuesday night. It helped elevate the NXT title scene as both men tried their best to become the next challenger for the title.

Meanwhile, Dragunov’s arrival on the brand is a game changer. He is one of the toughest men in the industry, and he could take down Breakker just like he defeated Gunther not too long ago.

A legend believes CM Punk should have gone to WWE and not AEW. Don't believe us? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. Who should win the NXT Championship next? JD McDonagh Ilja Dragunov 24 votes so far