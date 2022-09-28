5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Tag team arrested; major championship match confirmed

This week's WWE NXT kicked off with a big segment that set up a massive contest for the future. Ilja Dragunov worked off the energy from the opening segment to showcase his in-ring skills later in the show.

Mandy Rose defeated Fallon Henley easily before calling out Alba Fyre. The two superstars will compete for the NXT Women's Championship in the coming weeks.

Wes Lee and Tony D'Angelo competed in a qualification match for the North American Championship. D'Angelo suffered an unfortunate injury mid-match that gave Lee a walkthrough to the Ladder Match for Halloween Havoc.

Damon Kemp also vented his frustration with Brutus Creed and did not let their match end legally. It was a good episode that set up several top future matches. Take a look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week's show.

#5. Bron Breakker's 'Steiner Math' set up a triple threat match for the NXT Championship

Bron Breakker has refused to back down from any challenge for his NXT Championship

Ilja Dragunov kicked off WWE NXT after making his surprise appearance last week. He put himself over by saying that he had already defeated Gunther in the past and could easily take down anyone to win the NXT Championship.

JD McDonagh interrupted The Czar's promo and said that he would end Ilja's career if he dared to get in between him and Bron Breakker. The champion walked out next to come face-to-face with both men.

McDonagh played the perfect heel character and said he wanted to face the champion after Breakker and Ilja beat each other up. Instead, Bron pulled out the 'Steiner Math' to set up the triple threat, which got a good response from the crowd.

The match could be the perfect way to take the title off Breaker without denting his value. WWE could look to crown JD or Ilja, the new top champion, while moving him to the main roster. The segment wasn't anything special, but the creative team did well to set up the big match.

#4. Joe Gacy defeated Cameron Grimes to take their rivalry forward

The Technical Savage suffered another setback this week

Weeks of buildup led to a match between Joe Gacy and Cameron Grimes on this week's WWE NXT. Grimes was determined to teach Gacy a lesson for mocking him for weeks.

The Technical Savage started well and hit Gacy with some big moves. The heel left the ring, and The Dyad got in the way of Grimes' kick to distract him.

The distraction allowed Gacy to take control of the contest and get a near fall off a big DDT. He kept the pressure on, but Cameron hit back with a few big kicks before setting up for the Cave In.

The Dyad got involved once again, allowing their leader to hit a handspring lariat in the corner for the win. It wasn't the best match of the night, but it helped add insult to Grimes' injuries.

The superstar has been down in the dumps of late, and Joe Gacy continues to make his life more miserable. It would have been good to see Edris Enofé & Malik Blade come out to save Grimes from a beatdown after the match. The creative team could plan to team up the three men on NXT to take on The Schizm.

#3. Nikkita Lyons got the better of Kayden Carter this week

Nikkita Lyons took on one-half of the NXT Women's Tag Team Champions Kayden Carter in a singles match this week. Lyons was looking to earn her team a shot at the titles with a win.

Carter started well, and the two exchanged some counters before the champion took control. After a near fall, Lyon hit a hurricanrana out of the corner and locked in a submission hold to punish her opponent.

The Lioness stayed on the prowl and hit a Michinoku Driver before getting a near fall. Carter continued to fight back and hit a double dropkick through the ropes. She climbed up to the top rope, but Lyons dropped her.

She followed up with a spinning roundhouse kick and a split-legged splash in quick succession to earn the pinfall win. Lyons has proven to be one of the top competitors in the women's division. It remains to be seen when NXT plans to use her in the top title picture.

The win, however, will lead to an NXT Women's Tag Team Championship match between Kayden Carter & Katana Chase and Nikkita Lyons & Zoey Stark.

#2. Ilja Dragunov showcased his talent against Xyon Quinn

Ilja Dragunov picked up a notable win on WWE NXT

After delivering his message to the WWE NXT Universe earlier in the show, Ilja Dragunov took to the ring for a match this week. He took on Xyon Quinn in one of the better matches of the night.

Quinn used his strength to overpower Ilja early and hit a couple of good moves. Dragunov fired back with a kick to the side of the head and a big slam that knocked the wind out of Quinn.

The former NXT UK Champion hit a backbreaker and a splash but could not put his opponent away. The two men slapped each other before Dragunov got a few German suplexes in. The crowd got behind The Czar who continued to impress with his unparalleled energy in the ring.

He hit some more impressive moves before finally hitting the running European Uppercut for the win. The match was an extended squash that helped The Czar get over right away. Fans of NXT UK already know what he's capable of in the ring.

If there's anyone who can realistically defeat Bron Breakker for the title, then it should be Ilja Dragunov. He has already pinned the mighty Gunther in the past.

#1. Gallus lost their cool after a loss against Josh Briggs and Brooks Jensen

Gallus took on Josh Briggs, and Brooks Jensen in a Pub Rules match in the main event on Tuesday night. The two teams were looking to pick up a statement win on the show.

They started brawling right away as Joe Coffey was banned from ringside. They brought in several weapons, including bats and trashcans, as the action started to pick up. Briggs and Jensen used steel chairs to take down their opponents as the match ticked on.

Gallus fought back and whipped the former NXT Tag Team Champions with belts before the tables were turned. Briggs & Jensen returned the favor before smashing a pair of beer mugs on Gallus' heads.

Joe Coffey returned to ringside but was kicked off the apron and sent flying through a table. The former UK Tag Team Champions sent Wolfgang through a table before taking out Mark Coffey, who was trapped inside a trash can, with their tandem high-low clothesline and leg sweep to secure the win.

Gallus lost their cool after the match and unloaded on security officials and the team. Policemen came in and handcuffed the three men before dragging them away as the show came to an end. WWE later suspended them as they made the announcement on Twitter.

The match was much more fun than expected. Both teams delivered memorable performances and took a lot of punishment to entertain the fans. The finish will likely keep Gallus away from the tag team division for some time.

What did you make of NXT this week? Let us know in the comments section below.

