5 things WWE NXT got right after TakeOver: Stand & Deliver - New champion crowned; Imperium sends another warning

WWE NXT was ready with a strong episode on Tuesday night following the events of TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. While WWE RAW failed to impress after WrestleMania, fans were hoping for NXT to deliver the following day.

The brand welcomed two new champions onto the brand after their victories at TakeOver. Both Karrion Kross and Raquel Gonzalez cut promos to hype their victories and begin their new journeys as champions.

Isaiah "Swerve" Scott and Leon Ruff had a great match to light up the show. Scott delivered the JML Driver to pick up the victory over Ruff. However, the former NXT North American Champion attacked Scott backstage after the match to continue their rivalry.

KUSHIDA picked up the biggest victory of his NXT career this week. Timothy Thatcher and Tommaso Ciampa sent a warning to MSK.

The final match of the night saw eight superstars compete in a fun tag team match. Roderick Strong decided to resign from the NXT brand in one of the most shocking moments of the night. Let’s take a look at the five things NXT got right following TakeOver.

#5 Karrion Kross declared doomsday in WWE NXT

Karrion Kross picked up the biggest victory of his career at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver. Kross defeated Finn Balor to win the NXT Championship for the second time in his short NXT career.

Kross and Scarlett made their way to the ring and The Herald of Doomsday acknowledged Finn Balor right away. Kross claimed that The Prince was almost invincible as the NXT Champion until he ran into Kross.

After putting himself over, The Herald of Doomsday vowed to be a fighting champion. He called out the NXT roster and told the men to step up and challenge him to a fight. He was ready to knock down anyone who dared to come his way.

The promo was effective and put Kross over once again. While it’s better watching him compete in the ring than talking for a long time, this promo showed that he certainly has good mic skills.

Kross has been built as a monster, and there aren’t many men in NXT who come to mind who can defeat him at this stage. Unlike the time when Keith Lee won the title, there aren’t too many pending rivalries for the new NXT Champion.

Who will be the first man to step up to Kross who has begun his second NXT Championship reign?

