5 things WWE NXT got right this week: Karrion Kross takes out Samoa Joe; Former champions return

WWE NXT was extremely eventful this week. The biggest match of the show was booked between Karrion Kross and Johnny Gargano for the NXT Championship. The match went well and had an epic ending.

That wasn’t all, as there were several big matches and segments throughout the night. Bronson Reed returned to NXT after his devastating loss to Isaiah 'Swerve' Scott several weeks ago. Kyle O’Reilly also clarified that he was not done with Adam Cole yet.

Santos Escobar also made his return, while Sarray had a one-on-one match against Gigi Dolin. Bobby Fish picked up another loss on NXT, but it looks like he’s just getting in the zone. He will team up with KUSHIDA to take on Diamond Mine’s Tyler Rust and Roderick Strong next week.

Raquel Gonzalez found her next challenger on this week’s show. The NXT Breakout Tournament also kicked off with its first match. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on NXT this week.

#5. Dakota Kai defeated Ember Moon on WWE NXT; Raquel Gonzalez found a new challenger

Ember Moon came out on WWE NXT without Shotzi Blackheart by her side. Blackheart made her WWE SmackDown debut alongside Tegan Nox last week. Raquel Gonzalez backed up Dakota Kai for the match.

The War Goddess went on the offense early and took down Kai with some great moves. Kai fought back and sent Moon into the steel post. She kept the pressure on the former NXT Women’s Champion but could not put her away.

Moon hit a Frankensteiner on The Captain of Team Kick to make a comeback into the match. Kai recovered in time to plant The War Goddess with the GTK to pick up the win.

After the match, Xia Li walked down to the ring and demanded a shot at Gonzalez’s NXT Women’s Championship. The champion accepted without hesitation.

The match was good and gave Kai a good push on NXT. Meanwhile, Raquel Gonzalez found a different challenger for the title. Li’s newfound attitude could help her in the match against the NXT Women’s Champion.

Mercedes Martinez’s injury and a few top superstars' transfers to the SmackDown roster have opened up a big opportunity for the Chinese Superstar.

Eyes on the prize. 🔥😈🔥 https://t.co/8atHvGgld8 — Xia Li (@XiaWWE) July 14, 2021

It also looks like Kai may be turning on Gonzalez sooner rather than later before demanding a title shot. That could finally give Kai a chance to rise to the top of the NXT women’s division.

Edited by Jack Cunningham