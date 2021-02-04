5 things WWE NXT got right this week - Edge appears; Karrion Kross threatens former WWE Champion

WWE Royal Rumble winner Edge decided to appear on NXT this week after winning the big match on Sunday. The Rated-R Superstar has the opportunity to challenge any World Champion in the company to a match at WrestleMania, and he’s keeping all his options open.

The men’s and women’s Dusty Rhodes Classic Tournament also had a few matches on this week’s NXT. Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez looked to book a place in the finals by defeating Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro. Legado del Fantasma defeated The Lucha House Party, while the main event saw The Undisputed ERA compete against Tommaso Ciampa and Timothy Thatcher.

That wasn’t all, as Santos Escobar had to defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against Curt Stallion. That wasn’t the only worry he had, as he had to keep a lookout for Karrion Kross, who’s not taken Escobar’s statement too lightly.

All this and more was on offer during this week’s NXT. Let’s take a look at five things WWE got right on Wednesday.

#5 KUSHIDA and Johnny Gargano book their match; Dexter Lumis sets his sights on Austin Theory on WWE NXT

Former WWE NXT North American Champion Leon Ruff competed against Austin Theory on this week’s episode. While Ruff has drifted further from the title scene, he has remained in a rivalry with The Way along with KUSHIDA.

Ruff used his speed to counter the heel early on, but the bigger Superstar managed to slow him down with some big strikes. Ruff made a comeback and pretended to be attacked by Johnny Gargano to have him sent to the back.

Ruff tried to roll-up Theory to pick up the victory, but the heel hit the ATL moments later for the win. Theory hit another ATL on Ruff to make a statement and looked to do more damage before Dexter Lumis arrived to creep the youngster out.

On the other hand, KUSHIDA has been trying to hunt down the NXT North American Champion for weeks now. The Japanese Superstar was seen backstage in William Regal’s office and managed to get a match for the title for NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day. KUSHIDA and Gargano were seen brawling backstage, and The Rebel Heart is not interested in defending his title.

Fans will likely get a special stipulation match between Theory and Lumis at NXT TakeOver: Vengeance Day, while KUSHIDA will have a chance to win his first title on the show.