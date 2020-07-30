5 Things WWE NXT got right this week (July 29, 2020)

WWE NXT had a big show last week where Keith Lee relinquished his NXT North American Championship for the greater good of the brand. Bronson Reed grabbed the opportunity presented with both hands as he defeated Roderick Strong and Johnny Gargano in a Triple Threat Match to become the first man to progress to the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT TakeOver XXX.

This week, another big match was set to allow another NXT Superstar to progress to the Ladder match as Finn Balor, Timothy Thatcher, and Dexter Lumis competed in a Triple Threat Match. Also, Lee was out in the middle to address Karrion Kross following his actions last week during the match against Dominik Dijakovic.

The women of NXT were set for a big tag team match which turned out to be the highlight of the night, while Gargano managed to get his hands on Strong following their loss last week.

That's not all, as Mercedes Martinez picked up a big victory over Shotzi Blackheart, and Isaiah Scott got back in the game by picking up a victory over Jake Atlas.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5 Imperium & The Undisputed Era returns to WWE NXT

The WWE NXT Tag Team Champions had been missing for some weeks, and they returned to television this week to pump up the NXT tag team division.

Fabian Aichner and Marcel Barthel were prepared to compete against Chase Parker and Matt Martel, known as Ever Rise, and make an immediate impact.

Barthel and Martel started the match to allow the commentators to have some fun with their rhyming names and confused a few viewers watching at home. While Ever Rise tried to take the upper hand in the match, the NXT Tag Team Champions were too good for them throughout the contest.

After some technical exchanges and big moves, Imperium finished their opponents off with the European Bomb to make the impact they were looking for.

As the two heels celebrated their victory, The Undisputed Era arrived and attacked the duo. With Kyle O’Reilly back in the mix, it was great to see all four men of the Undisputed Era together again. Bobby Fish and O’Reilly seem to have their eyes set on the titles once again, and this could turn out to be another interesting rivalry for the titles that the Undisputed Era made great.

With The Indus Sher out of the mix again and Breezango looking to make inroads in other storylines, Undisputed Era seems like the most logical challengers for the titles once again.