5 things WWE NXT got right this week (June 24, 2020)

WWE NXT delivered an excellent show after some bad news took over WWE.

Who will become the first combined NXT and North American Champion on the Black & Gold brand?

This match will be MASSIVE!

WWE NXT was set to deliver once again this Wednesday just hours after news broke out that multiple WWE employees have tested positive for COVID-19, including some in-ring talents.

However, the pre-recorded show tried to take the worry off the NXT Universe’s minds as it gave us another entertaining episode that was full of action and some new rivalries.

Apparently there may be as many as “two dozen” attendees of the WWE Performance Center - including talent - who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to https://t.co/ytShgXE0eY — Gary Cassidy (@WrestlingGary) June 24, 2020

Damian Priest was set to take on Cameron Grimes once again, while Aliyah and Rhea Ripley were booked in a match.

Bronson Reed had called upon Doomsday as Karrion Kross looked to set an example by taking out the big man. Keith Lee had the biggest hurdle ahead of him as he was booked to defend his NXT North American Championship in a Triple Threat match against Johnny Gargano and Finn Balor.

With so much action planned for the night, there was little that could go wrong with this week’s episode that delivered very well once again.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s episode.

#5 A possible face-turn for Priest

Damian Priest was looking to teach Cameron Grimes a lesson once again on NXT this week, but The Archer of Infamy was found attacked outside the Performance Center.

This gave Grimes the confidence to come out to the ring and expect a win by forfeit, but Priest fought through the pain to come down to the ring for his match.

Priest’s ribs were heavily bandaged, and Grimes went right after the target to gain control of the match. While The Archer of Infamy kept trying to get back in the match and fight through the pain, he could not keep up the offense for long before collapsing to the mat.

This gave Grimes the opening to hit the Cave In on Priest and pin him to pick up the victory.

Priest could turn face on WWE NXT soon

The match was decent, and it seems like NXT is trying to turn Damian Priest babyface for the first time in his career. Priest has always looked like the perfect heel, but making him the underdog in this match and giving a heel like Grimes a chance to benefit from the opportunity is an indication that they have other plans for The Archer of Infamy now.

A babyface run could allow him big matches against men like Adam Cole and Karrion Kross, while Grimes could work his way up to become a major heel.

