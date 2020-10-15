5 things WWE NXT got right this week (October 14, 2020)

WWE NXT delivered one of its best episodes of the year this past week as several high profile matches delivered. The tag team division of NXT kicked off the night with a great match to crown the #1 contender to Breezango’s NXT Tag Team Championships, and it was all uphill from thereon.

The cruiserweights of NXT showed a united front against the heelish Ledao del Fantasma. Ember Moon revealed in an interview that the only brand she wanted to return to after being cleared from injury was the NXT brand.

Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae competed in the best matches of the night to show why they are the Power Couple of NXT.

Former NXT United Kingdom Women’s Champion Toni Storm returned to the Black and Gold brand this week and defeated Aliyah during the show. Imperium handed Killian Dain and Drake Maverick a loss, while Damian Priest and Dexter Lumis main evented the show.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE NXT got right on this week’s show.

#5 Isaiah "Swerve" Scott finds some backup on WWE NXT

Ashante "Thee" Adonis got a match against Jake Atlas this week on WWE NXT, and both men looked to impress the NXT Universe.

Atlas’ speed and athleticism helped him get the upper hand over Adonis, who was looking for his first victory against a major star. While the match was going well, Raul Mendoza and Joaquin Wilde appeared, to distract both men. This allowed Atlas to take advantage and catch Adonis with an inside cradle to pick up the victory.

After the match, Mendoza and Wilde tried to attack Adonis. However, Atlas helped his opponent out and dived on both men to send them running. Santos Escobar then emerged to join his faction members in attacking the two faces, but Isaiah "Swerve" Scott arrived with steel chairs to send the heels running.

While Legado del Fantasma has been looking to destroy the entire cruiserweight division of WWE, they’ve had several setbacks in their plans. However, Escobar has managed to defend his NXT Cruiserweight Championship against different competitors, but it seems like Scott will be able to take him down sooner rather than later.

For now, it’s good to see Atlas and Scott take Adonis with them in this fight, and it will likely help the newer NXT Superstar gain some momentum in the mid-card.