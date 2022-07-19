5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Logan Paul appears; Seth Rollins shines

Titus O’Neil kicked off WWE RAW and announced that he was the Global Ambassador for the company as he welcomed fans to the show.

Logan Paul appeared on WWE RAW in a segment with The Miz and the two men are involved in one of the most entertaining rivalries on the Red brand.

Becky Lynch was looking for another chance to win the RAW Women’s Championship. Meanwhile, Carmella had her hopes high for her match against Bianca Belair for the title this week.

That wasn’t all, as Seth Rollins had a great time on Monday night. The Usos also attacked The Street Profits during their match against Omos and MVP.

There were some highs and lows during this week’s broadcast. Check out the five things WWE RAW got right on this week’s show.

#5. Bianca Belair was challenged by Becky Lynch before her match against Carmella

Becky Lynch got her match against Bianca Belair for WWE SummerSlam

After Titus O’Neil's segment, Becky Lynch made her way out on WWE RAW. She said that she secured herself a match against Bianca Belair for the RAW Women’s Championship at WWE SummerSlam.

The EST accepted Lynch’s challenge and said she would happily take revenge for last year when Big Time Becks defeated her in 26 seconds. Carmella came out for her match and trash-talked Belair. Lynch attacked The EST and hit the Manhandle Slam before her match.

Belair still looked strong in the fight and hit a few big moves. Carmella caught her with a stomp and sent her outside the ring where she barely beat the ten-count. Mella reversed a front slam and sent Belair into the ropes.

The EST fought back and hit a great vertical suplex to nearly put Carmella away. Mella slapped Belair in the face, and the latter finished her off with a KOD to retain the RAW Women’s Championship.

It was a decent match that put the champions over again. It made little sense why Lynch challenged Belair before the match and not after it. However, RAW finally has a top championship match set for this year’s SummerSlam.

#4. Judgment Day turned down Dominik’s request

Judgment Day punished The Mysterios on WWE RAW

Damian Priest and Rey Mysterio squared off in a one-on-one contest on WWE RAW. The Archer of Infamy took control early and punished Rey. Rey came back with a hurricanrana off the top rope and sent his opponent into the turnbuckles.

Rey went on a roll and kept control of the competition for some time. He prepared for the 619, but a distraction from Finn Balor stopped him in his tracks. Dominik attacked Balor and Rey hit him with a dropkick from the ring.

Another 619 attempt by Mysterio was met with a big boot. He finally connected with the 619, but Priest reversed the Frog Splash before getting the Razor's Edge and picking up the win.

Post-match, Judgment Day brought chairs into the ring to beat Rey down. Dominik begged them to stop and agreed to join the Judgment Day. However, Priest did not accept it and tried to beat the father-son duo down before they escaped.

It was a good match that showed how well Rey can work against any opponent. Meanwhile, the Dominik storyline could work well for the group. It will be interesting to see if both teams come face to face at SummerSlam.

#3. Seth Rollins got the better of Riddle and Ezekiel

Seth Rollins hit a few Stomps on this week's WWE RAW

Kevin Owens returned to WWE RAW this week and hosted the KO Show. Riddle was his special guest and the two had a humorous exchange before Owens claimed that his rivalry with Ezekiel changed him a bit.

KO said he kept a close watch and took inspiration from Riddle how he always stayed on top. The former proposed a new alliance called the Bro-KO, but The Original Bro turned it down, calling Owens a liar.

The two got in each other’s face before Seth Rollins’ music hit, and The Visionary attacked Riddle from behind. He hit two stomps on the former RAW Tag Team Champion to end the segment.

Ezekiel confronted Rollins backstage and a match was booked between the two superstars. While Zeke did a good job in the match, Rollins finished him off with a Stomp to pick up the win.

The two segments did well to keep Rollins on top. It also kept the chemistry between KO and Rollins alive. Meanwhile, the match between Riddle and The Visionary will be great at SummerSlam. The two men have a lot of history, and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top in this one.

#2. AJ Styles and Theory put on a good match on WWE RAW

Theory came out on WWE RAW to talk about how no one liked him because everyone was jealous of him. AJ Styles came out next to put Mr. Money in the Bank in his place.

Theory made fun of Styles’ career and the former WWE champion punched Theory. Dolph Ziggler walked out as the match got underway between the two superstars.

The Phenomenal One stayed on top early and hit a backbreaker and a kick to the face. Theory attacked Ziggler at ringside to take revenge for last week and the match continued.

Mr. MITB hit a dropkick followed by the A-Town Down for a near fall. He tried to drop Styles on the announcement table, but Ziggler got in his way. The Phenomenal One slid back into the ring while The Show-Off hit Theory with a Superkick behind the referee’s back. Back inside, Theory argued with the referee before AJ hit him with a Styles Clash for the win.

It’s incredible to see Theory work with some of the biggest names in the industry so early in his career. He has several ongoing rivalries, and the one with Ziggler will surely push him. The Show-Off has put several superstars over in his career, and Theory could work really well with the veteran.

#1. The Miz accepted Logan Paul’s challenge for WWE SummerSlam

The Miz hosted his talk show in the final segment of WWE RAW. His special guest was none other than Logan Paul. The YouTube sensation walked out to the middle, and The Miz wanted to reminisce about the good times the two had together.

Paul played back the footage of the post-match attack on him, and Miz tried to justify it. Paul challenged him to a match at SummerSlam, but the A-Lister refused to fight him.

Logan said that he was motivated to prove him wrong and said he would host his own version of The Miz TV before taking a shot at The A-lister’s masculinity. The former WWE Champion wasn’t too happy and accepted Paul’s challenge before a brawl broke out between the two men.

Logan tossed The Miz out of the ring as the segment came to an end. WWE couldn’t have done much more with the main event of RAW this week. It was a good way to confirm the match between The Miz and Logan Paul for SummerSlam. Logan looks to be ready for the challenge as he will likely pick up a win at the show.

