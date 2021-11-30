5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Kevin Owens attacked: RK-Bro impress again

Some high-stakes matches were booked for WWE RAW this week. Damian Priest was set to defend his United States Championship against Apollo Crews on the show.

Meanwhile, the contract signing segment between Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch for the RAW Women’s Championship led to a 10-woman tag team match. Morgan picked up the win for her team by pinning Tamina. She also hit Lynch with Oblivion to end the segment and make a bold statement.

The Street Profits defeated Alpha Academy on RAW. Rey and Dominik Mysterio took one step down and defeated The Hurt Business after constant losses from Bobby Lashley.

The main event saw Kevin Owens battle WWE Champion Big E in a high-stakes match. Monday night was eventful and helped build towards the upcoming Day 1 pay-per-view. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5. Seth Rollins overcame Finn Balor on WWE RAW

Seth Rollins opened WWE RAW and came out in another ridiculous fur coat. The Messiah then addressed the WWE Universe.

Rollins said that he wasn’t upset with what happened last week on RAW because he was getting his shot at the WWE Championship at Day 1 against Big E. Finn Balor made his way out to target Rollins.

The two men unloaded at each other, and a brawl broke out. It took several minutes to settle things down as the referee called for the bell. Balor took control as soon as the match began.

He was set to hit a Coup de Grace early, but The Messiah tripped him on the top rope. Rollins went on a roll with a superplex followed by the Falcon Arrow for a near fall. The two men continued to trade some signature moves before Rollins used a thumb to the eye and a Stomp for the win.

The match was an excellent way to kick off RAW this week. Both men put on a good performance, and WWE could look to extend their rivalry after Day 1. The Prince needs some better bookings, and the promotion should move him to the top of the card.

After the match, Kevin Owens tricked Adam Pearce to grant him a big opportunity later in the night.

