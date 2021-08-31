5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Randy Orton RKOs Bobby Lashley; Nia Jax pins champion

WWE advertised two big matches for this week’s episode of RAW. The Miz was set to take on John Morrison after turning on him last week, while Sheamus was ready to beat down the WWE Champion.

However, neither of the matches took place on Monday night. Instead, three of the four superstars competed against completely different opponents during RAW. Only Duodrop got her advertised contest against Eva Marie. Even that did not get going as Marie was unable to compete.

Instead, fans got a big United States Championship match on the show. MVP also returned to the ring to team up with Bobby Lashley for the main event of RAW.

Karrion Kross made quick work of Humberto Carrillo but failed to make a big impact. The RAW creative team will need to give the former NXT Champion a few big names to roll over. R-Truth and Akira Towaza had another ordinary segment to build the 24/7 Championship scene.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5 WWE RAW tried to give Nia Jax a push with a victory over Charlotte Flair

Shayna Baszler took on Rhea Ripley in a match early on WWE RAW. Nia Jax took out Nikki A.S.H. with a Samoan Drop outside the ring, but the distraction could not help Baszler pick up the win.

After the match, Jax laid out Ripley with a Samoan Drop to make a loud and clear statement. Later in the night, The Irresistible Force went up against Charlotte Flair in a non-title match.

Baszler did not accompany Jax to the ring. However, The Irresistible Force was raring to go from the opening bell.

The two women had a decent contest that saw Jax overpower the RAW Women’s Champion for the most part. It was one of the few contests in which WWE booked Jax to come across as an unmovable force rather than a giant pushover.

Jax and Flair had a very messy exchange in the middle portion of the contest. A stiff exchange saw Flair take out Jax’s knee to set up the Figure-Eight leg lock.

Jax hit a powerbomb out of nowhere and pinned Flair to pick up a surprise victory on RAW. While the match wasn’t too great, it was good to watch Jax aim for the top once again. She is a much-improved performer and deserves to get in the RAW Women’s Championship scene once again.

