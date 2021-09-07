5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Randy Orton RKOs Bobby Lashley; New Day impresses yet again

WWE RAW had some big matches scheduled for Monday night. Charlotte Flair lost a non-title bout against Nia Jax on last week’s show. The Irresistible Force was rewarded with a RAW Women’s Championship match this week.

Meanwhile, Sheamus and Drew McIntyre were scheduled to go head-to-head in the ring once again. A No.1 contender’s match for the United States Championship was booked between the two men.

A massive Tag Team Turmoil match was also set to take place on RAW to determine who would challenge Randy Orton and Riddle for their titles. Drake Maverick made his return to RAW to target the 24/7 champion and his title.

Nikki A.S.H. and Rhea Ripley teamed up once again for a match against Natalya and Tamina. The duo defeated the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Champions in a non-title match.

Will Tegan Nox and Shotzi get a shot at the titles first, or will the company book a Triple Threat Match for WWE Extreme Rules?

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5. Sheamus and Drew McIntyre put on a good contest early on WWE RAW

Damian Priest defended his United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match on WWE RAW last week. Priest pinned Drew McIntyre to retain his title and earn the respect of the former WWE Champion.

RAW booked a United States Championship No.1 contender’s match on this week’s show. Sheamus offered McIntyre a handshake before the match took off, but McIntyre offered him a different hand gesture in response.

The two big men locked up and traded some holds and strikes before Sheamus attempted the 10 Beats of the Bodhran. McIntyre countered by chopping The Celtic Warrior’s chest instead.

The two former best friends tried to hit each other’s moves but could only pick up near falls. Late in the match, McIntyre hit Sheamus with the White Noise and then ripped his protective mask off.

The Scottish Warrior tried to nail him with the Claymore, but the former Unites States Champion rolled him up with a handful of tights for the win.

The contest was good and allowed both men to compete in a big match in front of the WWE Universe. The Scottish Warrior nailed Sheamus with a Claymore after the match to end things on a high.

It looks like WWE is ready to take McIntyre out of the title picture for some time.

Sheamus played a good villain in the contest and picked up the victory the right way. The outcome protects McIntyre and will give Sheamus another shot at the United States Championship at WWE Extreme Rules.

