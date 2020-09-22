5 things WWE RAW got right before Clash of Champions

WWE RAW delivered its final episode before 2020 Clash of Champions which is scheduled to be held on Sunday. While RAW had been building up towards the matches for the event pretty well, the final episode helped them build a few more challenges for its champions at Clash of Champions.

On the show, Andrade and Angel Garza became the #1 contenders to the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships once again. The two men defeated the teams of Seth Rollins and Murphy, and Dominik Mysterio and Humberto Carrillo.

Drew McIntyre competed against Keith Lee as the Limitless One looked to replace Randy Orton for Sunday’s WWE Championship match.

Asuka was ready to find out who she’d face at Clash of Champions, while Apollo Crews became the #1 contender to the United States Championship.

One of the biggest matches announced for the night was scheduled to be held during RAW Underground as SmackDown’s Braun Strowman geared up to compete against newcomer Dabba-Kato.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE RAW got right on the episode before Clash of Champions.

#5 WWE tries to rebuild Braun Strowman on RAW

Earlier on WWE RAW, Kevin Owens had Shane McMahon on The Kevin Owens Show. It was evident that their past issues were not completely behind them as KO continued to do a good job of carrying on past rivalries.

McMahon hyped up the match between Dabba-Kato and Braun Strowman for later in the night and introduced Kato to the ThunderDome for the first time.

KO was not far behind, and he introduced Strowman to the RAW brand to have a face-off against his RAW Underground opponent.

The two men had to be kept apart for RAW Underground which was set to take place later in the night. While Kato tried to take down The Monster Among Men, he was no match for his size and experience. Ultimately, Strowman went on to win the contest.

After becoming the WWE Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36 and then losing the title to Roman Reigns, Strowman does not have any rivalries on the Blue brand.

RAW Underground could end up being the perfect place to keep The Monster Among Men busy and rebuild his character as a dominant force in WWE. He could get some good opportunities if he is booked well on RAW Underground.