5 Things WWE RAW got right after Hell in a Cell

The night after WWE Hell in a Cell was bound to be great, and RAW returned with a good episode to ensure that fans did not lose interest in the product. The Red brand immediately started the build towards the next big pay-per-view, Survivor Series, and booked some great matches to pick the entrants for their team for the event.

AJ Styles, Elias, Keith Lee, Jeff Hardy, Matt Riddle, and Sheamus were the hopefuls for the first three spots on the men’s team, while WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax entered the women’s Team RAW along with Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

However, the main drama surrounded the new WWE Champion Randy Orton who came face to face with an old foe, and a new one.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE RAW got right on the show after Hell in a Cell.

#5 The Hurt Business defeat RETRIBUTION on WWE RAW

The Hurt Business has been on a roll since the arrival of RETRIBUTION. While they were stuck in a rivalry with Ricochet, Apollo Crews, and Mustafa Ali before Ali was revealed as the leader of RETRIBUTION, this is the rivalry that will likely make them the top faction of WWE.

MVP and Bobby Lashley informed the WWE Universe that they’d spoken to the management and requested an elimination match against RETRIBUTION to get rid of the faction on RAW.

Lashley and T-Bar started the match and both men had a very physical exchange before MVP came into the ring.

While the initial phase of the match was going well, Reckoning pretended to have a seizure or be possessed, or something along those lines, to distract MVP long enough for Slapjack to eliminate him.

Lashley eliminated Slapjack with a Spear and he and T-Bar fought out outside the ring until the referee counted both men out.

Mace controlled the match for some time before Shelton Benjamin caught him with the Pay Dirt to eliminate him. Mustafa Ali got himself disqualified by bringing a steel chair into the equation.

At one point, the WWE Universe was expecting to watch an epic battle between The Hurt Business and RETRIBUTION at Survivor Series this year. However, after watching the exact same thing on an episode of RAW, it seems like RETRIBUTION is done for good.

We win when you suffer. So if you ask me, we won. #WWERAW #RETRIBUTION pic.twitter.com/qiBxBB5KZT — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 27, 2020

Dominik Dijakovic was one of the most lethal men in NXT who is nothing much as part of RETRIBUTION on RAW now. Shane Thorne is also not having the best of times on the Red brand in his Slapjack persona.

As for Mace and Ali, well things haven’t gone well for them too. It’s slowly looking like RETRIBUTION will be used to push The Hurt Business to the moon before disbanding the rebellious faction.