5 things WWE RAW got right after Hell in a Cell: New opponent for Bobby Lashley; another loss for Drew McIntyre

WWE delivered a solid episode of RAW a night after Hell in a Cell. Many of the matches at Hell in a Cell fell flat, but RAW did well to lift the overall mood with some good contests.

RAW started building up matches for the Money in the Bank pay-per-view this week. Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville weren’t too happy with Rhea Ripley losing via a disqualification on Sunday. They decided to book a rematch between her and Charlotte Flair for Money in the Bank.

Fans also found out who would challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship after Drew McIntyre failed to win the title inside Hell in a Cell. Meanwhile, Asuka and Naomi defeated Eva Marie and Doudrop (Piper Niven) to qualify for the women’s Money in the Bank ladder match.

Additionally, Mustafa Ali and Mansoor had an interesting encounter backstage. The two superstars could end up joining forces on RAW to form a good tag team.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW after Hell in a Cell.

#5 Ricochet qualified for the Money in the Bank match on WWE RAW

With Hell in a Cell out of the way, WWE immediately started building towards the Money in the Bank pay-per-view on RAW. The first men’s qualifier match of the night saw Ricochet take on AJ Styles early in the show.

Styles controlled the early part of the match and kept the high-flyer down for some time. Ricochet was able to get back into the contest with a couple of suplexes and quickly started building momentum.

The Viking Raiders came out soon after and started fighting with Omos at ringside. They drove him through the barricade. The distractions caused Styles to lose focus and allowed Ricochet to take advantage. He countered The Phenomenal Forearm with a knee to the face to pick up the victory.

It was a good first match of the night that allowed The One and Only to once again gain momentum on RAW. He is one of the finest athletes in the ring, and the RAW creative team needs to invest a lot more in him.

Ricochet can provide a few top spots during the Money in the Bank ladder match. Even though he won’t be a favorite to win the contest, he could surprise the WWE Universe with a great performance.

