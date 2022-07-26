5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Roman Reigns returns; Rey Mysterio attacked

The final episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam was expected to be a big one. Fans waited to see whether Triple H, the new Head of Creative, would have his imprints on how the show ran.

Several tag team matches took place during the night as WWE tried to add the final touches to the rivalries that will unfold at SummerSlam. A brawl between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch also took place during the show.

Logan Paul and The Miz also came face-to-face more than once during the broadcast. Roman Reigns joined his cousins to compete in the main event of RAW. The Tribal Chief also had a face-off with Mr. Money in the Bank Theory.

It was a solid go-home episode of the show that featured some big names. Look at the five things WWE RAW got right this week.

#5. Theory had a fitting confrontation with Roman Reigns

WWE RAW before SummerSlam kicked off with Logan Paul and The Miz brawling around the ring. Paul had called out Miz to the ring before the show got underway. Once the two men were separated, Roman Reigns and The Usos made their way to the middle with Paul Heyman.

The Tribal Chief wasn’t in the mood to talk much on the show, and Heyman took the promo ahead. Reigns’ Special Counsel made it clear that the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion would take down Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam for good.

Theory's music hit, and he got a lot of heat from the Madison Square Garden crowd. He spoke about his plans of cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at SummerSlam.

The Head of the Table wasn’t ready to take any comments from the young superstar as he verbally attacked him immediately. Reigns asked him who would save him now that his “daddy” wasn’t in WWE anymore.

Theory tried to attack The Bloodline, but Reigns held his cousins back. Jey slapped him in the back of the head before the segment came to an end. It was great to see a rising star like Theory come face to face with Reigns.

He arguably has tons of heat, and it worked in The Tribal Chief’s favor, who had a few things to say to him. The segment worked out well for both parties.

#4. Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre teamed up to defeat Theory and Sheamus

Theory had a tough time on WWE RAW

A match between Theory and Drew McIntyre got underway soon after on WWE RAW. The Scottish Warrior unloaded on Mr. Money in the Bank early and tossed him outside the ring.

After no-selling many attacks from Theory, he prepared to hit the Claymore. Theory left the ring, and the two men fought on the outside. Sheamus and The Brawling Brutes attacked McIntyre when closing in on a win.

Bobby Lashley joined the brawl, and a tag team match was booked between the two sides. McIntyre and Lashley worked well as they used their strength to keep the pressure on their opponents.

The referee sent Butch and Ridge Holland backstage after they continued to interfere in the match. Late in the match, Sheamus and McIntyre started brawling outside.

Dolph Ziggler showed up to distract Theory, allowing The All Mighty to lock him in the Hurt Lock to pick up an impressive win.

After the match, The Bloodline came out to attack Theory on the stage. Roman Reigns told the young superstar to make a wise decision at SummerSlam.

This was a fun tag team match between two randomly put together teams. It turned out to be a solid contest that built several rivalries. It’ll be interesting to see what Ziggler wants from Theory on RAW.

#3. Rey & Dominik Mysterio defeated The Judgment Day before Rhea Ripley returned

Rey Mysterio's night didn't end too well on WWE RAW

Rey Mysterio came out with his son to celebrate his 20th Anniversary. He thanked his mentors and friends, including Eddie Guerrero, Batista, and Edge. Mysterio wasn’t done talking when Finn Balor and Damian Priest made their way out to the middle.

A match between them on WWE RAW got underway, and the heels isolated Rey. He tagged Dominik, who failed to take back control from Judgment Day.

Rey got back into the game and paid tribute to Batista. Balor brought a chair into the ring and again faked getting attacked by it, but the referee didn’t notice. Mysterio also failed to win using the same trick. A double 619 from The Mysterios ultimately led to their victory.

After the match, Rey celebrated backstage with his friends and family. Rhea Ripley made her surprise return, and Judgment Day attacked Rey and sent him through a table with a powerbomb.

WWE has done a good job with this storyline recently. It would be great to see Dominik betray his father to join Judgment Day as a full-time member. Meanwhile, Ripley’s return should help the faction and the women’s division.

#2. Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles got the better of Alpha Academy on WWE RAW

Dolph Ziggler & AJ Styles worked well together to defeat Alpha Academy.

Dolph Ziggler and AJ Styles ran into Alpha Academy backstage on WWE RAW. It led to a match between the two sides later in the show.

Chad Gable and Ziggler had a great exchange early in the match before Styles tagged in to take control for his side. The Showoff tried to take Otis out with signature moves but could not keep the big man down for long.

Gable tagged in and hit a big slam but failed to connect with the moonsault. Ziggler got a near fall but could not put him away. He stayed on top and hit a lateral press on Gable before finally pinning him for the win.

Styles and Ziggler worked well together. Chad Gable was extremely impressive against the two veterans and showed that he is one of the best wrestlers in the company. The fresh pairing and match helped the show deliver something different on Monday night.

#1. The Bloodline reigned supreme to close out WWE RAW

The Street Profits teamed up with Riddle to take on Roman Reigns and The Usos in the main event of WWE RAW. Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford worked well to put Jimmy Uso on the backfoot.

The Bloodline bounced back and isolated Riddle for some time. Reigns got the tag and nearly put away Ford with a Rock Bottom. Ford started bleeding from his nose but continued to fight.

The Original Bro came in and cleared the ring by hitting some power moves on The Usos. He went for a draping DDT on Jimmy, but Jey stopped him. Riddle hit a dive outside to take out both men as the match rolled on.

The Street Profits wiped out The Usos, and Riddle hit Reigns with a draping DDT. He went on to hit the RKO, but Reigns blocked it. He hit Riddle with a vicious Spear to pick up the win.

The match was fast-paced and exciting. It was great to see The Original Bro hit a few good moves to Reigns before finally getting pinned. After the match, Seth Rollins came out and laughed in Reigns’ face. He then proceeded to take down Riddle with two stomps, including one on the steel steps, to end the night.

