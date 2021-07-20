5 things WWE RAW got right after Money in the Bank: Nikki A.S.H. cashes in; Keith Lee returns

WWE Money in the Bank was eventful, and RAW looked set to carry on the momentum on Monday night. John Cena made his return to the WWE ring on Sunday night and made his way out early on RAW to make his intentions clear.

This week’s RAW had some big segments and matches that were full of surprises. Karrion Kross made his main roster debut but went on to pick up his first loss as well. Why did WWE allow Kross to lose to Jeff Hardy in his first match on RAW?

Jaxson Ryker picked up another victory over Elias to keep their never-ending rivalry ticking. Reginald won the 24/7 Championship after pinning Akira Tozawa.

Humberto Carrillo got his hands on Sheamus again this week, while Rhea Ripley got a rematch for the RAW Women’s Championship. There were a couple of major returns during the show along with a massive title change.

Let's take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right on the night after Money in the Bank.

#5 John Cena made his intentions clear on WWE RAW

John Cena kicked off this week’s WWE RAW after making his return at Money in the Bank. Everybody stood up to cheer for the 16-time World Champion as soon as his music hit.

After hyping up the WWE Universe, he spoke about his role in the upcoming Suicide Squad movie. He then turned his attention to Sunday night, where he ruined Roman Reigns’ celebration.

Cena claimed that he wanted to return as soon as the crowd got back to the arenas. He then said that Reigns was also a major part of the reason he returned because he held the Universal Championship.

The Champ demanded a shot for the title at SummerSlam and talked some more before Riddle came out to the ring. The two men exchanged a few “Bro” chants before Cena left the ring.

It was good to see Cena return to RAW after such a long time. His presence just made everything seem so much better. However, it’s unfortunate to see that RAW needed to build up a feud from SmackDown on their show to get the ratings up.

Cena vs Reigns will be one of the biggest matches of the year. The Tribal Chief has already overcome Daniel Bryan, Edge, Cesaro, and many other top faces. Will Cena lay himself down to put Reigns over once again?

