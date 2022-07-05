5 things WWE RAW got right after Money in the Bank 2022: Liv Morgan appears; Becky Lynch wins

After an action-packed Money in the Bank premium live event, WWE RAW kicked off in style with the United States Champion out in the middle. Bobby Lashley wanted to see who would step up to him on Monday Night for the US Title.

The Miz sent a message to Logan Paul and offered to form a team with him. The A-Lister later lost his match to AJ Styles on the show, but Ciampa came out to help him beat down The Phenomenal One after the match.

Liv Morgan also came out to celebrate her SmackDown Women’s Championship win at MITB. She teamed up with the RAW Women’s Champion for a tag team match soon after.

Seth Rollins and Ezekiel competed in a short but put on an excellent match on show. It elevated the overall mood of this week’s RAW. With that said, let's take a look at the five things WWE RAW got right after Money in the Bank 2022.

#5. Rey Mysterio tricked the Judgment Day to pick up a win

Double 619s from The Mysterios took out Judgment Day on WWE RAW

The rivalry between the Mysterios and Judgment Day heated up on WWE RAW this week. Rey & Dominik Mysterio took on Finn Balor and Damian Priest in a tag team match.

Rey and Dominik worked together to take down Balor early on. Priest tagged in and was sent outside the ring by Rey. The Master of the 619 hit a senton off the apron to weaken the big man.

The Mysterios worked surprisingly well in this match and kept the upper hand for some time. The babyfaces did not come across as underdogs at all in the fight. They hit a Double 619 but failed to get the pin.

The Prince was handed a chair behind the referee’s back and Rey fell down and acted as if he was struck by it. The referee turned around and called for the bell to disqualify the Judgment Day.

It was a fun match between the two teams. However, the Judgment Day’s intensity seems to have fallen since the former leader Edge's exit and Rhea Ripley’s injury. It will be interesting to see if Balor and Priest can pick up some dominant victories over the Mysterios to get ahead.

#4. Liv Morgan and Bianca Belair teamed up on WWE RAW

Liv Morgan walked out on WWE RAW after her massive victories at Money in the Bank. The new SmackDown Women’s Champion thanked the WWE Universe for supporting her and achieving her dream.

Natalya came out next and demanded a shot at the title. She claimed that Liv won the championship after she weakened Ronda Rousey. Carmella also joined in and took some shots at the champion. The two heels attacked Liv Morgan before Bianca Belair ran out to make the save.

Adam Pearce booked a tag team match between the two sides on RAW right away. The two sides exchanged strikes before Natalya caught Liv Morgan in a Sharpshooter. The SmackDown Women’s Champion used Belair’s hair to make it to the rope.

The EST dominated for some time before the heels worked together to isolate her. Liv came back into the ring and hit Natalya with Oblivion to pick up the win.

Liv needed a pinfall victory to come across as a threat to the women’s division. It was a smart decision to allow Natalya to take the fall while protecting Carmella. She will likely stay in contention for the RAW Women’s Championship for some time.

#3. Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Ezekiel put on a good match

Ezekiel was impressive in his match against Seth "Freakin" Rollins.

In a backstage Fourth of July party, we saw Ezekiel accidentally sprayed ketchup on Seth “Freakin” Rollins. This set up a match between the two superstars on WWE RAW.

The Visionary went hard at his opponent right off the bat and tried to take him down. Ezekiel hit a German suplex to counter him and used his strength to stay on top.

Elias’ younger brother showcased his power as he effortlessly lifted Rollins over his head and tossed him over the barricades outside the ring. He dodged a superplex from Rollins inside the ring and hit a powerbomb.

Zeke was rolling and looked to pick up the win. However, The Visionary came back with the stomp and picked up the win. After the match, Rollins returned to attack Ezekiel. However, Riddle came out and hit him with an RKO out of nowhere.

The match was fast-paced and fun. Many will agree that it was one of Ezekiel’s best matches on RAW. He carried the match well with Seth Rollins and got a good rub. He seems to be doing much better with his current character and gimmick.

Meanwhile, the rivalry between Rollins and Riddle will likely head into SummerSlam. Fans can expect top competition between the two superstars.

#2. Bobby Lashley and the Street Profits defeated Theory and the Alpha Academy

Lashley and The Street Profits worked well as a team on WWE RAW.

Bobby Lashley kicked off WWE RAW to celebrate his United States Championship win. He said no one in the company could defeat him for the title. Theory interrupted the segment and confronted that the management had booked a rematch between them for SummerSlam 2022.

Meanwhile, Otis and Angelo Dawkins squared off in a hotdog eating contest at the Fourth of July party. Surprisingly, Akira Tozawa beat the two men, after which Otis felt sick.

Theory teamed up with the Alpha Academy to take on Lashley and the Street Profits later in the night. Dawkins was isolated by the heels early in the contest. He tagged Montez Ford, who hit some big moves to take out Otis and Theory.

The All-Mighty finally got the tag and took everyone out of sight. A brawl broke out, and Gable nearly stole the win by rolling up Lashley. Ford hit Otis with a frog splash, and Lashley got the Spear and picked up the win.

Theory seems to be in the good books of everyone involved in programming. He’s gotten his rematch for the US Title and is holding the Money in the Bank briefcase. Meanwhile, Street Profits will need to pick up a few more wins before they face off against the Usos again.

#1. Becky Lynch took down Asuka on WWE RAW

Asuka and Becky Lynch competed in a No Holds Barred match on WWE RAW. The two superstars were out to get each other from the opening bell. Lynch piled up some weapons set up a table before the match even began, and Asuka came in with a trash can.

The Empress threw the trash can at Lynch as soon as the match started and tried to suplex her on some chairs. Big Time Becks countered and sent Asuka into the chairs.

Asuka was on the back foot for some time before she found an umbrella under the ring. She beat down Becky with it to get back in control. Asuka sprayed the green mist, but Lynch blocked it with an umbrella.

The two women fought their way to the top rope where Lynch got the Manhandle Slam on Asuka through the table. She pinned The Empress to break her singles losing streak with a big win.

The two women never fail to deliver when they work together. Their chemistry is great and they have the right gimmicks to make their rivalry work. It was one of the best matches on RAW this week.

