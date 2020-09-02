5 Things WWE RAW got right after Payback (Aug 31, 2020)

Just a day after Payback, the Superstars of WWE RAW were all geared up to deliver another stunning episode of the Red brand with their eyes set on Clash of Champions.

After winning the RAW Women's Champion at WWE SummerSlam, Asuka got a bit of a breather as she sat out of Payback. However, she seems to have found her next challenger just a day later and things are about to get very interesting in the RAW women's division.

Six Superstars from RAW had a chance to become the #1 contender for Drew McIntyre's WWE Championship, but only one managed to punch his ticket for a match at Clash of Champions.

RETRIBUTION attacked the Superstars of WWE RAW once again and laid waste to The Street Profits, Andrade, and even Zelina Vega.

RAW Underground hosted some entertaining matches, and the now-separated IIconics found themselves in the middle of a fight.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on RAW after Payback.

#5 WWE RAW Basks in Keith Lee's Glory once again

A series of matches were announced for WWE RAW to determine the #1 contender to the WWE Championship. Keith Lee vs. Dolph Ziggler, Randy Orton vs. Kevin Owens, and Seth Rollins vs. Dominik Mysterio were set for Monday Night. Dominik had replaced his father in the match on RAW after Rey suffered an injury during WWE Payback.

Ziggler and Lee kicked proceedings off, and it seemed like Lee had found the perfect opponent for himself on RAW. Ziggler has a knack of selling moves perfectly and putting his opponents over, and that's exactly what The Limitless One needed at this point.

While Ziggler managed to take down the big man with sleeper holds and the Zig Zag, he was unable to put Lee away. The Limitless One got back on the offense and ended Ziggler's hopes by planting him with the Spirit Bomb to pick up the victory.

This was another good match that allowed Lee to shine on WWE RAW. Reports of Vince McMahon having a lot of faith in Lee seem to be true given the fact that he's already in the race for the WWE Championship.

While it's odd that Lee isn't finishing with The Big Bang Catastrophe, it could be possible that WWE are saving his spectacular move for a special match or occasion.