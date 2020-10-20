5 things WWE RAW got right in its season premiere

The season premiere of WWE RAW had some big matches and segments scheduled for the night. The RAW Women’s Championship was on the line as Asuka defended her title against Lana. Mustafa Ali was also booked to make an appearance with RETRIBUTION.

Fans were waiting for the massive clash between Braun Strowman and Keith Lee this week. The rumors circulating about AJ Styles getting a new bodyguard turned out to be true as well.

That wasn’t all, as Kofi Kingston competed in a match against the man who tried to take down his friend Big E on WWE SmackDown. The women of RAW were in action and competed in a Fatal 4-Way Women's Tag Team match, where the Champions stood tall once again.

Jeff Hardy crashed Elias’ performance, and the two men will likely get into an extended rivalry in the weeks to come.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE RAW got right in its season premiere.

#5 Asuka retains WWE RAW Women’s Championship

Lana surprised everyone by winning the Battle Royal last week to become the #1 contender to Asuka’s WWE RAW Women’s Championship.

While many expected it to be a squash match of sorts, it was good to watch Lana get some offense in. Lana hasn’t been used in the ring as much as many other female Superstars on WWE RAW, and she had a big opportunity to showcase her potential just like Zelina Vega did.

The Ravishing Russian was no pushover, but once The Empress trapped her in the Asuka Lock, there was no coming back for Lana as she was forced to tap out.

After the match, the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler made their presence felt. Jax took down Lana with Samoan Drop through the announce table for the fifth consecutive week before Asuka fended them off.

While it was unfortunate to see WWE dishing out the same punishment for Lana for the fifth time, it was good to see her compete in a big match.

Jax and Baszler coming out to attack Asuka opens a new door and the hunger for the WWE RAW Women’s Championship could well lead to their breakup and downfall in the coming months.