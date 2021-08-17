5 things WWE RAW got right before SummerSlam: Goldberg takes down Bobby Lashley; RK-Bro reunite

The go-home episode of WWE RAW before SummerSlam was expected to be a big one. Instead, the show had some average matches and segments that loosely built towards the big matches for SummerSlam.

Goldberg and Bobby Lashley came face-to-face before their WWE Championship match on Saturday. Meanwhile, the RAW Women’s Champion Nikki A.S.H. did not have a good outing on Monday night as she lost two matches on the same night.

Drew McIntyre had a great night as he took out Veer and Shanky in a handicap match to prove himself before his match against Jinder Mahal. Karrion Kross also had another match on RAW before his NXT Championship defense at TakeOver 36.

Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW before SummerSlam.

#5 WWE built towards a split between The Miz and John Morrison on RAW

The first episode of Moist TV kicked off on WWE RAW as John Morrison made his way to the ring. He was joined by The Miz, who appeared as Morrison’s first guest.

The two started things off casually before Morrison asked The Miz if he was actually injured. The A-Lister reminded Morrison that he was not a liar and said that he wasn’t faking an injury.

As expected, Damian Priest made his way out to the middle and exchanged some hot words with The Miz. The Most Must See Superstar in WWE accidentally revealed that he had been cleared for weeks, hurting Morrison in the process.

JoMo suggested Priest take on The Miz on RAW. The two men immediately got down to business as Sheamus came down to watch from the commentary table.

The match had some big spots and was overall pretty entertaining.

Johnny Drip Drip looked to help The Miz, but walked out on his tag team partner. This allowed Priest to finish off The Miz and pick up the victory with a Brogue Kick of his own.

Priest has been busy on-and-off with The Miz and Morrison for eight months now. It finally looks like their rivalry has come to an end, and WWE could look to build one between JoMo and The Miz soon.

That could turn out to be very interesting for the fans as both superstars have had great matches against each other in the past. As for Priest, he needed this victory to gain some momentum for his United States Championship match at WWE SummerSlam.

