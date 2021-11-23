5 things WWE RAW got right after Survivor Series: Superstar robbed of opportunity; Seth Rollins destroys former Universal Champion

WWE RAW came out on top at Survivor Series 2021. Becky Lynch picked up an important victory for her brand at the pay-per-view, but Big E and Damian Priest failed to win their contests.

The men’s and women’s teams from RAW were also victorious at the event. Omos overcame 24 other men to win a Battle Royal and establish himself as a dominant force in the ring.

The race was on this week to find the stolen Cleopatra’s Egg. Vince McMahon lost the egg at Survivor Series, and Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville’s jobs hung in the balance during the night.

Seth Rollins was expected to come out on the show after becoming the sole survivor for the men’s Team RAW. Fans also wanted to see how the next championship rivalries would develop on RAW after Survivor Series.

A lot went down on Monday night as WWE delivered another good show. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on the episode of RAW after Survivor Series.

#5. Riddle picked up a victory to kick off WWE RAW after Survivor Series

Riddle decided to be even more like Randy Orton on WWE RAW after their win at Survivor Series. He came out with a fake goatee and acted like The Viper.

The two men cut a short promo as Riddle prepared for his match against Dolph Ziggler. The two superstars kept things basic at first before Riddle picked up the pace.

Ziggler countered and ripped the fake goatee off Riddle’s face. The Original Bro was not happy and punished Ziggler for his actions with a great gut-wrenching suplex.

The two men continued to fight for some time and traded a few punches. Ziggler tried to finish things with a Superkick, but The Bro countered. Riddle hit a knee to the face and struck with an RKO for the win on RAW.

Orton and Riddle are unstoppable at this point and it looks like the creative team will continue their partnership for longer. Unfortunately, Ziggler and Robert Roode are back to square one after a few good performances on RAW.

The RAW tag team division could do a lot more with their experience. Ziggler and Roode will need to pick up a few wins if they plan to move into the RAW Tag Team Championship picture soon.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Arjun