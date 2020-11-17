5 Things WWE RAW got right before Survivor Series (Nov 16, 2020)

WWE RAW had a couple of big championship matches scheduled for the night just days before Survivor Series. The New Day was booked to defend their RAW Tag Team Championships against The Hurt Business, while Randy Orton had to defend his WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre.

That wasn’t all, as Team RAW tried to get along and take on RETRIBUTION during the show, while a big six-women tag team match was set for the night.

The Miz and John Morrison found themselves in trouble once again during RAW, and Lana continued her complicated relationship with the announce table.

With Survivor Series just days away, it was an interesting episode that saw some big matches of the pay-per-view change following the outcomes on the show.

Keeping that in mind, we will look at the five things WWE RAW got right before Survivor Series.

#5 Reckoning makes an impact on WWE RAW

Asuka, Mandy Rose, and Dana Brooke took on Shayna Baszler, Nia Jax, and Lana during this week’s WWE RAW. Before the match could begin, Baszler and Jax told Lana not to tag herself into the match under any circumstances.

WWE tried to sell Rose’s legitimate injury by allowing Baszler to stomp her arm on the steel steps. While we didn’t get to watch much of the action, The Queen of Spades locked Asuka in the Kirifuda Clutch to try and pick up the victory. However, Lana tagged herself in and ruined the situation, getting caught in the Asuka Lock in the process.

Advertisement

Jax repaid Lana by putting her through the announce table for the ninth consecutive time with a Samoan Drop.

Following the match, Brooke was providing a backstage update on Rose’s health. Reckoning arrived and attacked Brooke, taking her out by putting her through some equipment crates. Following the attack, Rose and Brooke were both taken out of Team RAW due to injuries and Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans were added in their place.

While there seems to be no logical reason why Royce and Evans took their place, it was good to watch Reckoning finally make an impact on the women’s division.

We’ve seen her appear with the men of RETRIBUTION but not compete in any matches yet. She’d made her intentions of going after Asuka’s RAW Women’s Championship clear, and this could be the first stepping stone for the former NXT Superstar.