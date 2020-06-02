5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (June 1, 2020)

Bobby Lashley got the better of Drew McIntyre on RAW

Monday Night RAW had a few big matches already scheduled for the night, while Rey Mysterio was scheduled to appear during the show and announce his retirement with Seth Rollins in the ring.

A big Champion vs Champion match was set for the night as NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair was once again scheduled to arrive on RAW, this time to take on RAW Women’s Champion Asuka.

New United States Champion Apollo Crews was ready to defend his title against an opponent of his choosing and he made a surprising choice during the show.

The RAW Tag Team Champions continued their unique rivalry with The Viking Raiders and the two teams once again went head to head in another interesting game.

The match between Nia Jax and Kairi Sane ended with a scare, while WWE Champion Drew McIntyre did all he could to keep the heels down, but his challenger for WWE Backlash got the better of him to end the night.

In this article, we will look at the five things WWE got right on this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

#5 The RAW Tag Team Championship scene

The creatives of RAW have been giving fans some bizarre yet entertaining segments involving the RAW Tag Team Champions and their challengers. Over the past few weeks, we’ve watched The Street Profits and The Viking Raiders battle for supremacy in various games which have evoked mixed reactions from fans.

This week, the two teams came face to face in games of bowling. Erik and Ivar were the better players as Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford struggled to avoid the gutter. The Street Profits raised their performance later in the game, but still could not match up to the Raiders.

The entertaining segment came to an end as The Raiders picked up the win to bring the score to 2-2 in their random competitions.

Will the RAW Tag Team Championship get defended at WWE Backlash?

Even though many fans wouldn’t be interested in watching such segments, RAW’s creatives are doing well to keep the RAW Tag Team Champions and their challengers on screen without having them compete in repeated matches before the final showdown. A score of 2-2 will likely lead to a final match between the two teams inside the squared circle.

A fresh one-time match between them will be much better than having repeated matches, especially ones that end in no-result.

Will we watch a showdown between the two teams at the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view?