5 things WWE RAW got right after TLC (Dec 21, 2020)

WWE Tables, Ladders, and Chairs (TLC) was a rather entertaining pay-per-view for the WWE Universe. Superstars of both RAW and SmackDown delivered a few good matches on Sunday, and RAW was expected to continue the momentum.

The Miz was scheduled to host “Miz TV” after failing to cash-in the Money in the Bank briefcase successfully on Sunday night. Drew McIntyre and his friends gave the heels a beating at the end of the show.

New WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Asuka and Charlotte Flair appeared on RAW to compete against Peyton Royce and Lacey Evans. Jaxson Ryker competed in his first televised match after a long off from the ring.

Ricochet was left with a tough choice to make by the end of the night, while Riddle teamed up with Jeff Hardy to compete against The Hurt Business.

In this article, let's look at the 5 things WWE RAW got right during this week’s show.

#5 The Miz's fantastic promo following his disappointing showing on WWE RAW

The Miz tried to cash in his Money in the Bank contract at WWE TLC but failed. He appeared on this week’s RAW with another iteration of “Miz TV” where he spoke about his failed attempt.

He brought out his guest, AJ Styles, who further humiliated The A-Lister. Miz did not seem too happy at that as he conceded that he had made a mistake and apologized. Miz spoke about how he’s been trying hard to become the poster child of the company again, and that he needed to win the WWE Championship to accomplish that.

He spoke about how he wanted to earn the respect he deserved from the WWE Universe. Miz was fantastic on the mic once again and he did well to accept his mistake on RAW. It was great to watch him regret his decision to cash in on Sunday, something that fans haven’t seen too many Superstars do in the past.

After his promo, the WWE Universe watched Styles talk, before Drew McIntyre appeared to remind the heels about their match against him, Keith Lee, and Sheamus later in the night.

WWE needs more segments like these where Superstars speak about the mistakes they’ve made. This was one of the most brilliant segments in recent months.