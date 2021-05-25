5 things WWE RAW got right this week- Kofi Kingston remains in WWE Championship picture; Rhea Ripley suffers surprising loss

WWE RAW was stacked with some good matches this week. Kofi Kingston and Drew McIntyre were put into a match by Adam Pearce to determine Bobby Lashley’s challenger for Hell in a Cell.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin competed in another singles match. Alexander used some dirty tactics to get the victory over his former tag team partner.

Humberto Carrillo came out to challenge Sheamus on RAW once again. The United States Champion cheated his way to victory, after which Ricochet came out to save Carrillo from a beatdown.

Riddle and Xavier Woods competed in a good contest, while Nikki Cross made her return to the RAW ring after a long time.

Charlotte Flair and Asuka locked horns in a contest to determine who’d challenge Rhea Ripley for the RAW Women’s Championship.

Last but not least, Natalya and Tamina defended their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships in the main event of the show.

Let's take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week:

#5 Kofi Kingston got in the race for the WWE Championship on RAW

RAW opened with MVP introducing Bobby Lashley to the WWE Universe. The WWE Champion came out in style once again and recapped what happened last week during his match against Kofi Kingston.

It did not take long for Drew McIntyre to show up. Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods followed soon after, after which Adam Pearce booked a match between Kingston and McIntyre.

The match got underway, and McIntyre used his strength to push Kingston to the edge. He manhandled his opponent for some time before Kingston made a comeback into the match.

MVP and Bobby Lashley watched from the stage as the two RAW Superstars competed for an opportunity to challenge The All Mighty for the WWE Championship.

The two men countered each other’s moves and exchanged some near falls. McIntyre taunted Lashley to come and take a closer look at the match, after which both the superstars ended up crashing into the WWE Champion.

MVP and Lashley attacked both men, causing a disqualification in the process. Afterwards, Pearce booked a rematch between McIntyre and Kingston for next week. He informed MVP and Lashley that they’d be suspended without pay if they dared to interfere in the match.

It’s good to see Kingston back in the top title picture again. He was one of the better WWE Champions in recent memory and deserves to get a few more shots at the title.

McIntyre has been in the WWE Championship picture for too long and needs to get into some other rivalry. Will Kingston defeat The Scottish Warrior next week to head to Hell in a Cell for a match against Bobby Lashley?

