5 things WWE RAW got right this week - Alexa Bliss and Lilly target a superstar, Randy Orton shows his true colors

WWE RAW started with a multi-person match this week to create an impact right away. A surprise early in the show set the pace for the night as WWE booked several big matches.

A six-woman tag team match led to a clash between Asuka and Rhea Ripley later on RAW. Jinder Mahal also returned to RAW this week. Instead of The Bollywood Boyz, the Modern Day Maharaja had two heavyweights named Veer and Shanky alongside him during the show.

The New Day teamed up with R-K-Bro to compete against AJ Styles, Omos, Elias, and Jaxson Ryker. An unfortunate mid-match injury forced Humberto Carrillo to pull out of his match against Sheamus.

Former RAW Tag Team Champions Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin also fought in a singles match.

Damian Priest defeated John Morrison once again, while Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley had a good contest at the end of the show. Let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5 Alexa Bliss and Lilly continued to keep a close eye on the WWE RAW women’s division

"Lilly and I wanted to come out here just to keep our eye on... 𝒔𝒐𝒎𝒆𝒐𝒏𝒆."



WWE RAW got down to action right away this week rather than kicking things off with a promo segment. Charlotte Flair, Nia Jax, and Shayna Baszler joined forces to compete against Asuka, Dana Brooke, and Mandy Rose.

The Queen of Spades took control of the contest early as she kept Rose down in the ring. Rose fought her way out and made the tag to Asuka who came fresh into the match.

A standoff between the six RAW superstars followed, after which Alexa Bliss suddenly appeared on the stage with her swing set and her doll — Lilly. Bliss claimed that she and Lilly wanted to keep a close eye on someone without revealing their target's identity.

The two teams traded action for quite some time before Baszler was unable to make her way across the ring. She acted as if her foot was stuck, and this allowed Asuka to hit her with the Shining Wizard for the victory.

The match itself was decent and allowed Asuka to pin a top superstar on RAW before WrestleMania Backlash. However, WWE has hurt Baszler’s image with several pinfall losses over the past year.

Alexa Bliss and Lilly’s appearance was surprising, and the two could be responsible for Baszler’s inability to move at the end of the match.

Bliss did not make it clear who she had her eyes on, but it could be Flair or Asuka.

