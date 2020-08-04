5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (August 3, 2020)

WWE RAW looked to shake things up this week as fans got some pleasant surprises during the show. Shane McMahon was scheduled to appear during the show, while we were certain that the creatives would build towards a few big matches for WWE SummerSlam.

MVP and Apollo Crews were set to collide in the ring to crown the real United States Champion after MVP had awarded himself the new title belt. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre were set to shoot some shots at each other following the events of last week’s show.

An unexpected team united on the show to take down The IIconics, while Dominik Mysterio laid down a huge first challenge for a former Universal Champion.

That wasn’t all as the RAW Tag Team Champions, The Street Profits competed in individual bouts against Angel Garza and Andrade, but Montez Ford was unable to continue after he passed out.

The final segment of the night provided the fans with something completely new to keep their interest in the product high.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE RAW got right on this week’s show.

#5 The Riott Squad make a great comeback on WWE RAW

Backstage, The IIconics demanded that Kevin Owens makes them his special guests on the KO Show for this week’s WWE RAW. The Prizefighter claimed that he already had a guest scheduled to appear on his show.

KO introduced Ruby Riott as his special guest during the KO Show and allowed her to talk about her recent wins over The IIconics. She further revealed that she wished that Liv Morgan was by her side to celebrate her victories.

Owens then called Morgan out to the show and the two spoke about their friendship and problems before The IIconics interrupted and trash-talked the duo.

After the two heels slapped KO, The Prizefighter asked Ruby and Liv for a bit of help which led to the two babyfaces taking the heels down.

A match between the two teams was then set and it didn’t take The Riott Squad too long to defeat The IIconics on RAW.

After the match, Ruby and Liv worked together and took out Billie Kay before leaving the arena. This showed that the two women may be back to reform the Riott Squad, which is excellent news for fans of Ruby, Liv, and the WWE Women’s Tag Team Division.