5 things WWE RAW got right this week - Bobby Lashley eyes WWE Championship; Asuka suffers setback

Wrestling action returned with another episode of WWE RAW the night after the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. The WWE RAW brand had crowned two new champions at the event, too. Riddle pinned John Morrison to win Bobby Lashley’s United States Championship in a Triple Threat Match.

However, it was The Miz’s heist that made headlines as The A-Lister cashed in his Money in the Bank contract at the right time to defeat Drew McIntyre for the WWE Championship. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax retained their WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships on the show and were back to competing on WWE RAW this week.

RETRIBUTION had another disappointing match on WWE RAW, where The New Day managed to defeat them handily. Jeff Hardy and Sheamus also locked horns during the night after failing to win the Elimination Chamber match for the WWE Championship on Sunday.

Let’s take a look at five things WWE RAW got right this week.

#5 Bobby Lashley broke into the WWE Championship picture on WWE RAW

John Morrison opened up WWE RAW this week after his match against Bobby Lashley and Riddle at Elimination Chamber. He immediately introduced The Miz to celebrate his WWE Championship victory on Sunday.

The A-Lister made a grand entrance on WWE RAW and then spoke about his journey from being a rookie to becoming the face of the company. After he praised himself a bit more, MVP and Lashley from The Hurt Business made their way to the ring.

Lashley’s attack on Drew McIntyre had made Miz’s victory possible, and he was looking to get a shot a the title right away. Miz thanked The All Mighty for weakening the WWE Champion for him on Sunday, before making a quick exit.

MVP demanded a title shot for Lashley, and The All Mighty put him on notice. An hour later, Lashley and Miz met in the ring once again to talk about the WWE Championship match, before Braun Strowman arrived.

The to-and-fro led to Strowman challenging Lashley to a match later in the night in an attempt to make his way into the WWE Championship match next week.

The overall segment was good and ensured Miz seemed like someone who had worked hard to reach where he is, while still being cocky. Lashley was the main attraction throughout, as he deserves to become the WWE Champion sooner than later.

Adding Strowman to the mix felt odd, but it looks like WWE has some plan in place for the giant, too. Will Strowman make his presence felt in the WWE title picture?