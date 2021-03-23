5 things WWE RAW got right this week - Bobby Lashley issues a challenge, Rhea Ripley arrives

WWE Fastlane turned out to be a good pay-per-view. WWE RAW built upon several storylines just 24 hours after Fastlane. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus competed in a hard-hitting match at the pay-per-view. They fought against different opponents from The Hurt Business on this week's RAW.

Riddle seemed overjoyed after his victory over Mustafa Ali on Sunday but had an unpleasant interaction with The Celtic Warrior backstage. Rhea Ripley arrived on RAW and issued a major challenge to a current champion.

Elias once again felt the wrath of Braun Strowman on RAW. Additionally, Shane McMahon accepted Strowman’s challenge for WrestleMania soon after attacking him.

Plus, The Miz and John Morrison tried to mock Bad Bunny before The A-Lister challenged the popular rapper to a match at WrestleMania. Bunny accepted the challenge after he blasted The Miz with a guitar on RAW.

With so many developments from this episode, let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5 Sheamus and Bobby Lashley had a hard-hitting match on WWE RAW

Sheamus was booked in a big match on WWE RAW just one night after he competed in a No Holds Barred match against Drew McIntyre. To kick-off Monday Night RAW, The Celtic Warrior fought Bobby Lashley in a one-on-one match.

The two powerhouses tried to take control of the match in the beginning. Lashley was able to beat Sheamus down in a corner to pick up the advantage. The Celtic Warrior broke free and took the WWE Champion down with a clothesline.

Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin from The Hurt Business tried to distract Lashley’s opponent. It was good to see Sheamus take control of the match again for some time as he put the WWE Champion on the backfoot.

However, the distractions helped Lashley to take Sheamus down with a Spinebuster. Soon after, Lashley applied the Hurt Lock to pick up the victory. After the match, The Hurt Business continued to attack the Irishman before McIntyre arrived to make the save.

Sheamus has been doing extremely well on RAW in recent months. His matches have been solid even though he’s ended up on the losing end more often than not. It’s heartbreaking to watch him compete against two men who are in the WWE Championship picture without getting a shot at the title himself.

Sheamus looked like a babyface in the match, and the save from McIntyre could signal towards another partnership between the two men on RAW.

