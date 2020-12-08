5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (Dec 7, 2020)

WWE RAW had a big segment planned for this week after Randy Orton decided to invite himself to the Firefly Fun House. The Viper had some hidden plans that were revealed during RAW where he decided he wanted to have a match against one of the hosts of the show.

Drew McIntyre and Sheamus appeared on The Miz TV and tried to even the odds for the Handicap Match scheduled for this week’s show before AJ Styles appeared to stack up the odds in the heels’ favor.

Jeff Hardy appeared as Bobby Lashley’s new challenger and tried to prove his worth by competing against the United States Champion in a non-title match. However, an unlikely ally helped Hardy come out of the match without an injury.

That wasn’t all, as Ricochet and Dana Brooke teamed up this week for a mixed tag team match against Slapjack and Reckoning of RETRIBUTION.

All this and much more was scheduled for this week’s RAW, and we will look at the five things WWE got right during the show.

#5 Ricochet and Dana Brooke cause problems for RETRIBUTION on WWE RAW

Riddle ran into Dana Brooke and Ricochet backstage on WWE RAW and asked them to lead him to The Hurt Business. However, the two Superstars were too focused on their match against Slapjack and Reckoning from RETRIBUTION.

Mustafa Ali looked to take down Ricochet and Brooke to prove that both the RAW Superstars were failures. Reckoning tried to teach Brooke a lesson for defeating her last week with some early offense.

While Ricochet and Slapjack got into their own fight, Brooke found an opening and took Reckoning down with a sit-out slam that allowed her to pin the only female member of RETRIBUTION. After the match, Ali ensured both the losers saw his disappointment.

This was an ordinary match that allowed Ricochet and Brooke to get some screentime and perform in the ring. Both Superstars are great at what they do, and hopefully, they will get a bigger spot on RAW in the months to come.

RETRIBUTION, on the other hand, has nowhere to go. Reckoning threatened the RAW Women’s Champion for a couple of weeks and is now losing to a Superstar who has been an enhancement talent for months. Slapjack has failed to impress after being a top performer on NXT, and it seems like Ali’s faction has no real direction at the moment.