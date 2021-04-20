5 things WWE RAW got right this week - Former Universal Champion comes to McIntyre’s aid; Charlotte Flair picks up a loss

WWE set its sights on WrestleMania Backlash last week on WWE RAW. This week, the creatives started to build up some existing rivalries while planting the seeds for a few new ones.

Drew McIntyre was looking for answers after Mace and T-Bar dropped him with a double chokeslam last week on WWE RAW. Charlotte Flair was booked in a match against Asuka after she attacked The Empress and Rhea Ripley last week.

Lana and Naomi picked up a big victory after they defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in a non-title match. One wonders why the creatives keep finding ways to make the dominant Baszler lose her value week after week?

Damian Priest picked up a victory over The Miz after delivering Hit the Lights. Will The Archer of Infamy get into another rivalry after already competing against The Miz a few times?

Sheamus brutalized Humberto Carrillo after issuing an Open Challenge, while Elias defeated Kofi Kingston. Alexa Bliss also returned with another edition of Alexa’s Playground this week.

Let’s take a look at the five things the company got right on WWE RAW this week.

#5 The Viking Raiders continued to rebuild on WWE RAW

The Viking Raiders made an impressive return to WWE RAW following WrestleMania last week. Erik and Ivar ran over Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin after a good match. This week on WWE RAW, the two teams came face to face once again.

Advertisement

Benjamin did well early on and took control of the match for his team. Both Benjamin and Alexander made quick tags to keep the pressure on The Viking Raiders.

Erik tried to break free from their hold and delivered a big right hand before tagging in Ivar. Ivar went on a roll, but a missed splash allowed Alexander and Benjamin to take back control soon after.

Erik and Ivar worked together late in the match and kept both Alexander and Benjamin down. Alexander tasted The Viking Experience soon after to award Erik and Ivar the victory.

This was another good match between the two former RAW Tag Team Champions. WWE creatives did well to keep Benjamin and Alexander alive in the contest rather than having them pick up a squash loss.

However, if WWE RAW is looking to build The Viking Raiders quickly again, they will need to have them go up against teams who they can squash in a few short minutes. Surprisingly, the new RAW Tag Team Champions did not show up once again after winning the titles at WrestleMania.

1 / 5 NEXT