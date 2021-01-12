5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (Jan 11, 2021)

WWE RAW had a big match between Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre scheduled for Monday Night. However, the match had to be scrapped just before the show, and the creatives had to work hard to fill in some segments.

This required a few Superstars to compete in multiple matches during the night, and the quality dipped a little during the middle part of the show. Xavier Woods competed in a match against T-Bar of RETRIBUTION. This was the first time fans saw Woods appear in WWE without either member of The New Day in a while.

Jeff Hardy competed in a match against Jaxson Ryker, followed by another match against Elias. Riddle, on the other hand, competed in a United States Championship match against Bobby Lashley, followed by another match against MVP.

Keith Lee and Sheamus teamed up before locking horns on RAW this week, while Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax took down the team of Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

As the creatives tried to do their best with the resources available, let’s take a look at the 5 things WWE RAW got right on this week’s show.

#5 Ric Flair continues his storyline on WWE RAW

Last week on WWE RAW, Ric Flair made a small mistake that led to a big storyline. During a match involving his daughter Charlotte Flair, he tripped The Queen which led to her loss. After the match, Charlotte vented her frustration by asking Ric to leave the arena.

This week on WWE RAW, Charlotte competed in a match against Lacey Evans. Evans had tried to get closer to Ric last week, and WWE decided to progress with that storyline this week. Ric appeared with Evans and continuously tried to help her win the match against his daughter.

Ric finally tripped The Queen as she prepared to hit a Suplex, and then held her leg down behind the referee’s back to prevent her from kicking out of a pinfall. This allowed The Sassy Southern Belle to pick up another huge victory.

While many fans aren’t too happy seeing Ric appear with Evans in a “romantic” storyline, it’s good to see WWE bring something new to the table. Ric has appeared with Charlotte and Randy Orton for extended periods, and it’s good to watch him appear with a rising Superstar.

Idk what's better....the win, the money, the suite, or pissing off the queen.💅



Evans could possibly get a major push out of this storyline, and therefore it seems like the right move to make at a time when the women’s roster can use a lot of development.