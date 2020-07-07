5 Things WWE RAW got right this week (July 6, 2020)

This week's RAW allowed WWE to build some big storylines with the help of its Champions.

Bayley and Sasha Banks proved once again why they deserve to be the top women in the business

A new heel team took over RAW this week

A few major segments were announced for this week’s WWE RAW before the show kicked off. Fans were excited to see Rey Mysterio and Aleister Black team up for a match against Seth Rollins and Murphy, but The Dutch Destroyer was attacked backstage, leaving Mysterio without a partner for the night.

Kairi Sane made a comeback on the night after a brief absence, however, the WWE Universe did not expect to watch The Pirate Princess compete in the ring right away. She got a match against Sasha Banks during RAW, even though The Boss didn't seem too ready for the match.

Apart from that, Drew McIntyre was confronted by his former friend and teammate Heath Slater, much to the surprise of the WWE Universe once again, while MVP and Bobby Lashley unveiled the new United States Championship belt in the absence of United States Champion Apollo Crews.

The night ended with a big Champion vs. Champion match between RAW Women’s Champion Asuka and SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.

In this article, we will look a the 5 things WWE got right on this week’s episode of RAW.

#5 Setup for the Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules

Kevin Owens invited Seth Rollins out for an interview on the KO Show on RAW and cleared the chairs in the ring as he expected things to take a turn for the worse. Rollins showed that he wasn’t too excited about being on the KO show and brought up the injury Owens had picked up during their match at WrestleMania 36.

KO had some tricks up his sleeve too as he presented Rollins with a shirt he wore when he defeated The Monday Night Messiah at the Show of Shows. Rollins made it clear that he was out to challenge Rey Mysterio for a match at Extreme Rules and tried to convince Owens to fight for the 'greater good'.

Mysterio came out and accepted the challenge and KO offered to be his partner for the night after Aleister Black was attacked backstage on RAW. The two babyfaces put on a good performance together and managed to defeat the heels after Black made an entrance to cause a distraction, while Dominik played his part as well by blinding Murphy.

The victory on RAW allowed Mysterio to pick the stipulation for WWE Extreme Rules

An EYE for an EYE?@reymysterio picks the stipulation for his match with @WWERollins at The Horror Show at #ExtremeRules ... and he wants to pull The #MondayNightMessiah's 👁 out with his bare hands?! #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/1kkzdn2pnV — WWE (@WWE) July 7, 2020

After the match, Mysterio announced that he wanted an Eye for an Eye match at Extreme Rules, something that I’d been calling for weeks! It’ll be interesting to see how that goes down and who will wear an eyepatch for months following Extreme Rules.

