5 things WWE RAW got right this week (November 9, 2020)

This week’s WWE RAW had a big six-man tag team match scheduled for the night as Drew McIntyre teamed up with The New Day to take on The Miz, John Morrison, and WWE Champion Randy Orton.

The night kicked off with The Miz Show, while a few mid-card matches also featured in a stacked RAW card. The 24/7 Championship was defended in a 7-man match, while Bobby Lashley successfully defended his United States Championship against Titus O’Neil.

The final member of RAW's men’s Team was revealed, following which a tag team match between the members of Team RAW at Survivor Series took place.

Nia Jax competed against Asuka to prove her worth to the women’s RAW team, while Shayna Bazler took out Lana during the night.

In this article, we will look at the 5 things WWE RAW got right during this week’s show.

#5 Asuka and Nia Jax display their power on WWE RAW

Earlier in the night on WWE RAW, Shayna Baszler and Lana competed in a one-on-one match. While Lana tried to get some offense in, she was no match for the former NXT Champion who was able to lock her in the Kirifuda Clutch to pick up the victory. After the match, Nia Jax tried to put Lana through the announce table again but Mandy Rose and Dana Brooke were able to save The Ravishing Russian.

Later in the night, Jax took on the RAW Women’s Champion, Asuka. The Irresistible Force wanted the match to show that she could be the Team Captain of RAW at Survivor Series.

Advertisement

Both women got a lot of offense in the match, and the rest of Team RAW got involved in the match one way or the other as they fought amongst themselves.

The distractions allowed the RAW Women’s Champion to lock Jax in the Asuka Lock, but The Queen of Spades entered the ring to cause a disqualification. After the match, Jax and Baszler attacked Brooke and Rose following which they sent Lana through the table once again.

The men’s and women’s teams of RAW are in turmoil and it’ll be interesting to see how WWE's creative team book the interbrand matches for Survivor Series. Will Jax put Lana through the announce table again at the show, or will Lana finally get her revenge and dish out the same punishment to Jax?