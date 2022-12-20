5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Released superstar finally returns, top faction dominates

The final live WWE RAW of the year was a noteworthy edition with a star-studded card. Next week, the company will air a "Best of 2022" special. Hence, this was the last live telecast of the longest-running weekly episodic television show for 2022.

Advertised for the show was a "Winner Take All" Ladder Match between Dexter Lumis and The Miz. The Street Profits were also scheduled to take on The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest.

WWE also announced a grudge match between Becky Lynch and Bayley. Seth Rollins was also advertised to confront United States Champion Austin Theory.

#5 Bronson Reed returned to WWE by helping The Miz defeat Dexter Lumis

The biggest surprise of the night was Bronson Reed's surprise return. Released in August 2021 under the Vince McMahon regime, Reed's name was circulating ferociously in Triple H's rehiring wave.

Fortunately, the former NXT North American Champion returned to WWE, making his main roster debut on RAW. Bronson Reed sent shockwaves through the wrestling world by helping The Miz and attacking Dexter Lumis, costing the latter a significant victory over The A-Lister.

The former WWE Champion retrieved a bag of money and bagged a large sum. In a backstage interview, Reed took his cut from The Miz, heralding that his actions were fuelled by greed. It remains to be seen how the company will book this strange association moving forward and how Lumis will respond to the Australian Superstar's heinous assault.

#4 The Bloodline had a strong showing on WWE RAW

The Bloodline dominated WWE RAW

The opening shot of RAW featured a Roman Reigns address, who hyped his upcoming tag team match against John Cena and Kevin Owens a week from Friday.

The entire Bloodline had an eventful evening. During the tag-team match between The Street Profits and The Judgment Day, the camera cut backstage to show The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn wreaking havoc. They assaulted two stagehands, breaking a guitar on the back of one individual.

Later, Adam Pearce was notified of a dangerous situation. The WWE official found Cedric Alexander, Shelton Benjamin, and Dolph Ziggler incapacitated on the ground. The incident was attributed to The Bloodline. The Undisputed Tag Team Champions made their presence felt again when they assaulted a victorious O.C. in a post-match celebration.

Their assault incurred the wrath of AJ Styles, who was granted a one-on-one match against Zayn. Styles vs. Zayn was marred by interference as Sikoa cost The Phenomenal One a victory over The Honorary Uce. The Bloodline's night reached its climax when The Usos confronted Seth Rollins, only for their pursuit to be curtailed by Kevin Owens.

In the main event, KO and Rollins defeated The Usos. However, this overbooked match saw Gallows, Anderson, Sikoa, Zayn, and Theory interfere. Hence, considered as a whole, Monday Night RAW was another dominant display of power and aggression by The Bloodline.

#3 Former WWE RAW Women's Champion Alexa Bliss continued her descent into madness

Byron Saxton hosted a backstage interview with the WWE RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair, and her upcoming challenger, Alexa Bliss. A respectful confrontation quickly descended into chaos as Bliss continued to embrace her dark side.

The number one contender reflected on her relationship with Bray Wyatt, trying to explain what got her to this point. According to Bliss, Wyatt abducted her and tapped into her inner demons before leaving her broken. The former Women's Tag Team Champion then expanded on her friendship with Belair and Asuka, claiming that they made her realize how strong she is.

Bliss reasserted that she was a threat to Belair and affirmed that the champion should be more concerned about her than the former Universal Champion. However, her conflicted personality became visible again when Wyatt's logo flashed on the screen, and she broke a vase over The EST's head.

Something is wrong with Alexa Bliss, and it probably has to do with Bray Wyatt. The blow-off to this angle will be pretty intriguing, but WWE has nailed the narrative thus far.

#2 Austin Theory and Seth Rollins cut a nail-biting promo

What a promo

As advertised for the show, Seth Rollins was supposed to confront Austin Theory. The Visionary brought out the best in his much younger foe, who continues to impress us by hanging in there with the best.

Rollins began his promo by taunting The Bloodline, claiming that Monday nights belonged to him and not Roman Reigns. The United States Champion interrupted the challenger to "You suck" chants, which The Visionary fueled. Theory claimed that the former Universal Champion got lucky because Bobby Lashley took out his frustrations on the officials instead of Rollins.

The arrogant Theory boldly proclaimed that he was going to Mount Everest, patronizing Rollins. The Visionary responded by asserting that he was Everest and affirming that he was the standard-bearer. He ended his shot with the iconic phrase, "The title doesn't make the man; the man makes the title." This was before The Usos appeared at ringside, and the champion retreated.

Much like the passionate promo with KO in September, this segment put Theory to the test against one of the best talkers on the roster. It served as an effective prelude to their upcoming United States Championship match on the first RAW of 2023.

#1 Rhea Ripley continued on her path to possibly become the new version of Chyna

Rhea Ripley is no ordinary woman

This past week on RAW, The O.C. defeated Finn Balor and Damian Priest following assistance from Akira Tozawa, who threw the red solo cup liquid in Dominik Mysterio's eyes, distracting Balor.

Rhea Ripley challenged Tozawa to a match-up, which he reluctantly accepted. An intergender match is a rarity in the PG-Era, but Triple H and his creative team have shown some flexibility, especially when Ripley is around.

This was another show of dominance and brutality. Ripley executed the Riptide for the win, earning another statement victory and establishing herself as a force to be reckoned with on Monday nights. The former champion is seemingly well on her way to establishing herself as the modern-day version of Chyna.

Add extra strength and uncanny athleticism to her bold personality, and suddenly, Ripley becomes a strong contender and a credible threat to any male superstar in the locker room.

