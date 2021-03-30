5 things WWE RAW got right this week - SmackDown Superstar attacks Drew McIntyre; The Hurt Business comes to an end

WWE RAW opened up with a big segment that effectively ended one of the biggest partnerships on the Red brand. Things picked up from there and the RAW superstars worked towards their rivalries for WrestleMania.

Rhea Ripley and Asuka had an interesting face-off during their contract signing before The Nightmare got the better of the RAW Women’s Champion. Ripley also accepted a challenge from the WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Omos showed off his strength and moves before his big debut at WrestleMania against The New Day. Plus, Alexa Bliss had a warning for Randy Orton before his big match against ‘The Fiend’ Bray Wyatt.

Fans wanted to see who had accepted Bobby Lashley’s challenge to take out Drew McIntyre on RAW. Also, Braun Strowman took down Jaxson Ryker to show off his strength before WrestleMania. Will Shane McMahon make it out of the Steel Cage alive at The Show of Shows?

Let’s take a look at five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5 The way The Hurt Business came to an end on WWE RAW

The Hurt Business came out to the ring to open up WWE RAW this week. MVP kicked off proceedings before Bobby Lashley took over. The WWE Champion offered a title match to anyone who could take out Drew McIntyre on RAW.

MVP made it clear they were looking to give someone deserving a shot at the WWE Championship. But Lashley turned his anger toward Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benajmin. He talked down to the two WWE RAW Superstars and belittled them for losing to McIntyre in a two-on-one handicap match.

MVP allowed the two men to speak, and they expressed their displeasure at being spoken to like a child. Benjamin shoved MVP before Lashley took both men out.

Benjamin and Alexander left the ring as Lashley and MVP watched on. It was odd that the creatives decided to end one of the most dominant factions on WWE RAW. However, it was better to pull the trigger now, rather than continuing to show tension between the former RAW Tag Team Champions.

Benjamin and Alexander are a good team and they should stick together to keep the RAW tag team division on top. This new development will help them forget about The Hurt Business and work on their own individual careers.

