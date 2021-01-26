5 Things WWE RAW got right this week - Top Champion returns; Alexa Bliss gets attacked

The final episode of WWE RAW before Royal Rumble looked to set the tone for Sunday’s event where fans will watch several big matches take place. Drew McIntyre and Goldberg were scheduled to appear on the show, and WWE did not go for the bait-and-switch policy this time.

The biggest match of the Red brand was scheduled between Alexa Bliss and Asuka with the RAW Women’s Championship on the line. Riddle was also scheduled for a big match this week as he was set to take on three members of The Hurt Business in a Gauntlet Match.

Sheamus competed in two matches during RAW, while Charlotte Flair’s match against Shayna Baszler turned into a six-woman tag team match that had two messy finishes.

Superstars continued to declare their entry into the Royal Rumble Match in the final episode of RAW before the pay-per-view.

Keeping in mind all that happened on RAW, let’s take a look at the 5 things WWE got right on the show before Royal Rumble.

#5 Drew McIntyre and Goldberg show up on WWE RAW before Royal Rumble

Roman Reigns has been providing WWE SmackDown with a hot start week after week. RAW needed the same treatment ahead of Royal Rumble. To do the job, Drew McIntyre was given the chance to open up the show. The WWE Champion returned two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19.

The Scottish Warrior spoke about his recovery from illness and then turned his attention to his opponent for Sunday night. McIntyre vowed to put an end to Goldberg’s latest streak, but The Miz and John Morrison appeared to interrupt the WWE Champion.

The Miz teased cashing in his Money in the Bank contract on the WWE Champion at Royal Rumble. This brought in Goldberg who came face to face with McIntyre. The two massive Superstars wiped Miz and Morrison with a Spear and Claymore Kick respectively.

They had a staredown to end the segment. RAW needed to plan something big to put over this match, and they did just that thanks to the return of the WWE Champion.

The Miz will likely cash in his contract at Royal Rumble and take the pin to protect the two Superstars. This has played out well in WWE’s favor, and McIntyre has a big chance of proving himself against a tough opponent on Sunday.