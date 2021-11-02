5 things WWE RAW got right this week: Big E betrayed; Bianca Belair suffers setback

RAW was set for another big episode after Seth Rollins earned the right to challenge Big E for the WWE Championship. The Messiah overcame Rey Mysterio, Finn Balor, and Kevin Owens to win the Fatal 4-Way ladder match.

Meanwhile, a blockbuster match between Bianca Belair and RAW Women’s Champion Becky Lynch was scheduled for the night. The title match was set to determine who is the real top superstar on the RAW brand.

Damian Priest continued to vent his frustration on T-Bar as the two big men competed in a No Disqualification match. Priest put T-Bar through a table before picking up the win.

Potential challenges for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships and the RAW Tag Team titles were also crowned on the show. WWE did well to keep the storyline involving the RK-Bro going too.

RAW delivered yet another solid episode on Monday night. Take a look at the five things WWE got right on RAW this week.

#5. Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair put on a show on WWE RAW

A pay-per-view main event level match was scheduled for WWE RAW this week. Becky Lynch defended her RAW Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair.

The two women locked up as soon as the bell rang. Lynch took control before The EST used her strength to overpower her. Belair showcased her impressive athleticism while The Man tried to employ some heelish tactics to remain in the match.

Belair hit a pair of suplexes for a near-fall, while Lynch tried to roll her opponent up for the win.

The Man attempted to apply the Dis-arm-her, but Belair powered her up, and they went crashing over the top rope to the floor. The EST powered out of another disarm-her attempt and pressed the champ above her head for a big slam.

The two RAW Superstars kept trading some big moves and attempted to hit their finishers. In the end, Lynch managed to rip the padding off the top turnbuckle and sent her opponent head-first into it. She rolled up Belair with a handful of tights to pick up the win on RAW.

The match was as good and allowed Lynch to show she’s ready for long battles. The contest had some fun moments, and Belair came out looking like an absolute star.

Lynch did a great job as a heel, and the finish will allow the RAW creative team to carry on this rivalry for longer. It will allow WWE to build some more challengers for The Man in the meantime. Will Liv Morgan finally get her chance at the top of the RAW roster soon?

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Abhinav Singh