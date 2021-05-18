5 things WWE RAW after WrestleMania Backlash got right - Bobby Lashley loses; Alexa Bliss and Lilly eye tag team gold

WWE RAW kicked off just one night after WrestleMania Backlash hosted some major matches. Bobby Lashley retained his WWE Championship against Braun Strowman and Drew McIntyre at the pay-per-view. The All Mighty appeared early in the night for a big segment.

Rhea Ripley retained her RAW Women’s Championship at WrestleMania Backlash and was looking for new challenges. Sheamus, on the other hand, was looking to get his coat and hat back from Ricochet on RAW.

Damian Priest competed in yet another match against John Morrison. RAW needs to find new opponents for Priest and move him out of his rivalry against The Miz and Morrison.

Angel Garza continued to show his more aggressive side as he took down Drew Gulak again. Garza’s new attitude could help him find his way back into some meaningful storylines.

The 24/7 Championship found its way back on RAW as Akira Tozawa pinned R-Truth to win the title.

With so much going on, let’s take a look at the five things WWE got right on the RAW following WrestleMania Backlash.

#5 Sheamus and Ricochet had another good match on WWE RAW

WWE RAW saw Sheamus come out to the ring looking angry. Sheamus had issued an open challenge at WWE WrestleMania Backlash that was answered by Ricochet. The two superstars had a good match at the pay-per-view before Sheamus picked up the victory. However, Ricochet took off with Sheamus’ gear following the match.

Sheamus grabbed a mic and demanded Ricochet return the coat and hat he stole from him. The two soon got into another match, and Ricochet used his speed to stay over the United States Champion.

Sheamus answered back with some thunderous blows and showed off his superior strength. He threw Ricochet into the timekeeper’s area and continued to keep the pressure on the high-flyer.

The two superstars went for their signature moves but could not put each other away. Sheamus finally leveled Ricochet with a Brogue Kick to pick up another victory.

The match was great and set the tone for the rest of the show. Humberto Carrillo seems to be out of the rivalry with The Celtic Warrior, and Ricochet has replaced him perfectly well.

It's odd that Mansoor was once again kept away from Sheamus on RAW. However, he could re-enter the picture soon after The Celtic Warrior is done picking up a few victories over Ricochet.

1 / 5 NEXT