5 things WWE's AJ Styles must do in 2023

In a previous article, we discussed the matter of under-utilized talent in WWE. AJ Styles was featured on the list despite being more prominent than most in 2022.

The Phenomenal One is one of the greatest performers in all of professional wrestling. In his early days, he made a name for himself despite being far away from the global juggernaut company.

When his entrance theme "Get Ready To Fly" hit the arena at a TNA show, the crowd always knew what to expect. Over the years, the star consistently drew comparisons to wrestling legends like Bret Hart and Shawn Michaels.

He was one of the wrestlers that helped put Impact Wrestling on the map for a while, and he subsequently had stints in both ROH and NJPW. During his time in Japan, he led the famous Bullet Club faction. He replaced Finn Bálor, the original founder of the most popular stable outside WWE.

In 2016, Vince McMahon and Co. finally landed a contract with the hottest free agent, and Styles made his debut by entering the Royal Rumble match at #3. It was one of the most remarkable arrivals in the company, and a moment that put the cherry on top of The Phenomenal One's career. The former WWE Champion claims that he wishes to retire from in-ring competition when his contract with the company expires.

In WWE, Styles immediately rose up the ranks despite losing a couple of his first few matches. He emerged victorious from a feud against John Cena and subsequently became WWE Champion just shy of eight months after joining. He even had a year-long run with the top belt, among multiple other championships.

Lately, however, the company has not been utilizing him to his maximum potential. Following his victory over Finn Bálor at Survivor Series, Styles must move on to bigger and better things in 2023.

Read on as we look at five things AJ Styles must do next year as his days as an in-ring competitor are numbered.

#5. AJ Styles must win the Royal Rumble

Let's begin with the least likely scenario, yet totally plausible owing to Styles' credentials.

He made his debut in the 2016 Rumble match and straight away confronted WWE's resident Big Dog. The two feuded over the world championship later that year and tore the house down in an exceptional Extreme Rules match at the eponymous premium live event.

What most top wrestlers in the company have done in their careers is win a Royal Rumble. AJ Styles deserves to be on this elite list.

#4. A match with Steve Austin at the Show of Shows

AJ Styles versus Steve Austin is a rare dream match that seems plausible to happen at this point

AJ Styles has faced numerous WWE legends since his move to the company seven years ago. Chris Jericho, Shane McMahon, Randy Orton, The Undertaker (in his last match) and Edge, were among the long list of big names that Styles faced at WrestleMania.

Steve Austin made his in-ring return after 19 years against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. Amidst rumors of The Attitude Era poster boy's appearance at Hollywood next year, here's a money match WWE must book.

Styles and Austin are a great combination and The Phenomenal One would be able to carry him to a great match. The duo are no strangers to one another, and this seems like a more doable scenario than the previous entry. Styles may be Austin's best option for a dance partner in only his second match since coming out of retirement.

#3. AJ Styles is Mr. Money in the Bank

AJ Styles in the 2017 Money in the Bank ladder match

Can WWE go ahead and book the O.C. leader to win the MITB briefcase in 2023?

Having him walk around with his clan standing as a threat to the world champion would be the best way to revitalize the Money in the Bank, which seems to have lost its aura over the years.

This also almost guarantees The Phenomenal One's third world championship despite many failed attempts with the briefcase of many other wrestlers over the years.

#2. The O.C. feuds with The Bloodline

AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows have mostly been mismanaged by the company. They don't back up their talk by winning matches, and their promos are not very remarkable.

Before The Bloodline cemented their place as the greatest faction of all-time, Reigns and his cousins feuded with Styles and Clan, albeit briefly.

In 2023, it's going to be a different game altogether. This might be the feud the O.C. needs to etch their names in the history books as a stable that must not be forgotten in WWE.

#1. AJ Styles wins his third world title, and in the process his first WWE Universal Championship

AJ Styles is a former two-time WWE Champion

Nobody in their wildest dreams would have imagined the greatest wrestler to never perform for WWE would ultimately join the global juggernaut company and win its biggest prize.

His career is already one of the greatest, but he still has a lot left in the tank, and the one thing he absolutely must do is become a world champion again. This time, however, it should be a title he has never held before. AJ Styles: Universal Champion.

Whether it's against Reigns, Rhodes, Rollins or even The Rock, all of whom are likely to be the Universal Champion in 2023, Styles will undoubtedly stand as a great opponent, and WWE should go ahead and give him the strap and a run with the company's top belt. He earned it and now is the best time to pull the trigger on another main event run for The Phenomenal One.

Who would you like to see AJ Styles have a match with in 2023? Leave your picks in the comments section below.

