How did Stone Cold Steve Austin respond to rumors of his WWE return in 2023?

Stone Cold Steve Austin was one of the WWE legends who made his comeback to the promotion after a long absence. He initially retired in 2003 at just 38-year-old due to health concerns. However, he returned to this year's WrestleMania to face Kevin Owens, and reports have already circulated that he will make another appearance next year.

After 19 years away from the business, The Texas Rattlesnake returned on the first day of WrestleMania 38, where he faced The Prizefighter in a No Holds Barred match. Despite all Owens' efforts, the Hall of Famer won the exciting bout.

Since then, reports began circulating that Austin was open for another match with the company.

This was later backed up by reports stating that WWE wanted the Hall of Famer to perform more and offered another match. Many names have been speculated to face Austin, who is now looking in great shape after videos of him working out were posted.

The 57-year-old then posted a video on Instagram to respond to speculations about why he was working out, which he shared was just for personal reasons. Still, Stone Cold Steve Austin didn't outright deny the possibility of a return.

"People have been speculating ‘Hey Steve, what are you doing? What are you training for? You training for an event?’ You can speculate what you want, I just looked in the mirror and realised that I looked like sh*t, so I called my diet coach up. As far as bodyweight goes, probably sub 232 [lbs] the leanest I’ve been in sh*t, forever. Anyway that’s the bottom line, I just got tired of, I looked in the mirror and I looked like sh*t. Got tired of looking like sh*t, so I’m taking action to do something about it."

Wrestling veteran makes bold claims if Stone Cold Steve Austin returns next year alongside WWE legend

The Rattlesnake is not the only superstar rumored to return for WrestleMania 39. There have also been reports that Dwayne The Rock Johnson might appear next year to face his cousin Roman Reigns.

According to Jim Cornette, the two former rivals' rumored appearances for WrestleMania 39 might just completely sell out the event.

"My God, if they can get - because remember they're still talking about, or there's rumors, innuendo, whatever, about The Rock being at WrestleMania in Hollywood and they've long been wanting to put together The Rock vs. Roman Reigns. And so if you had The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin, one at one night of WrestleMania, one the next night of WrestleMania, then just fill the rest of the card in. You're sold out."

"The Rock finally defeats Stone Cold Steve Austin at Wrestlemania 19, which was also the final time the two met inside a WWE ring."

Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock are just some of the names rumored to return for next year's Grandest Stage of Them All. For now, there are still no guarantees about their comeback.

