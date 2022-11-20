Stone Cold Steve Austin breaks silence amid WWE return speculation

Legendary WWE Superstar Stone Cold Steve Austin commented on the rumors regarding his potential comeback to the squared circle.

It was recently reported that the Texas Rattlesnake enjoyed his return to the ring and is seemingly open to the idea of returning to the ring once again down the road. The report also stated that WWE offered Stone Cold a deal for another match that could potentially take place at WrestleMania 39.

To add further fuel to the fire, Steve Austin recently posted a video of him working out on Instagram, where the 57-year-old looks in incredible shape.

However, in a new update on Instagram, Austin disclosed that his recent training videos have nothing to do with a comeback to the squared circle. The Texas Rattlesnake, however, did not deny the rumors about his WWE future.

"People have been speculating ‘Hey Steve, what are you doing? What are you training for? You training for an event?’ You can speculate what you want, I just looked in the mirror and realised that I looked like sh*t, so I called my diet coach up. As far as bodyweight goes, probably sub 232 [lbs] the leanest I’ve been in sh*t, forever. Anyway that’s the bottom line, I just got tired of, I looked in the mirror and I looked like sh*t. Got tired of looking like sh*t, so I’m taking action to do something about it," said Steve Austin. [H/T-Insidetheropes]

Stone Cold Steve Austin shocked everyone at WWE WrestleMania 38

Stone Cold sent shockwaves through the wrestling world as he returned to in-ring action at WrestleMania last year.

The Texas Rattlesnake took on Kevin Owens in an impromptu match after weeks of constant mocking by the Prizefighter about his home state, Texas. He won his first match in nearly twenty years at WrestleMania 38 before closing out Night One with a stunner to Owens and Byron Saxton after the match.

Rich Wade @RichWadePhoto Stone Cold walking down my camera before his entrance At Wrestlemania 38 Stone Cold walking down my camera before his entrance At Wrestlemania 38 https://t.co/ffhQylB2yq

Stone Cold also made his presence felt on Night two of the Showcase of Immortals as he came out to deliver a stunner to Pat McAfee and Austin Theory after the former's match against Vince McMahon. The six-time WWE Champion also rolled back the years as he delivered a stunner to his fiercest rival, Mr. McMahon.

Do you want to see Stone Cold Steve Austin compete at WrestleMania 39? Sounds off in the comments section below.

YOU could be the NEXT FACE of Sportskeeda Wrestling. Click here to find out how!

Click here to find out who Drew McIntyre thinks will win the Royal Rumble. She's a real powerhouse!

Poll : 0 votes