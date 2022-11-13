[WATCH] Stone Cold looks incredibly jacked at 57 years old amidst rumors of WrestleMania 39 return

WWE legend Stone Cold Steve Austin is looking in incredible shape amidst rumors of him wrestling another match at WrestleMania 39 next year.

The Hall of Famer made his huge return to the squared circle earlier this year at WrestleMania 38. He successfully took on Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred match. Austin's performance in this one-off match was lauded by fans worldwide. Now reports have emerged that The Texas Rattlesnake is seemingly interested in another match at next year's WrestleMania.

Amidst these reports, Austin shared a video on his official Instagram handle. In the clip, he can be seen working out in the gym and is looking in incredible shape.

Stone Cold Steve Austin was honored after his match against Kevin Owens at WWE WrestleMania

When fans discuss the Mount Rushmore of pro wrestling, The Texas Rattlesnake usually makes the cut. The former WWE Champion was instrumental in the company putting WCW down at the end of the Monday Night War.

Austin was elated with his match against Kevin Owens this year. The Hall of Famer heaped praise on The Prizefighter and stated that it was an "honor" to be fighting at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"I came here looking for anything. This is where I started and I was lucky enough to finish here. KO is outstanding, but he ran his mouth a little too much and it finally caught up with him. It was an honor to be here on such a stacked card with so many great matches," he said. [H/T Comicbook]

Since reports of Stone Cold's return have come to the fore, fans have been clamoring to see the Hall of Famer return in a match against John Cena. Arguably, the two biggest superstars of their respective generations, Cena and Austin, could bring the roof down at WrestleMania.

It remains to be seen what the future holds for Stone Cold Steve Austin.

What do you think of Stone Cold's ripped physique? Let us know in the comments section below.

