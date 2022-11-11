"Biggest main event since Rock vs Hogan" - WWE fans react to John Cena potentially facing Iconic Superstar at WrestleMania 39

With recent reports suggesting that John Cena is set to return to the WWE ring for WrestleMania 39 next April in Los Angeles, fans have started to dream book a possible match between him and Stone Cole Steve Austin.

In a match that only seemed possible on WWE 2K may now be a reality, with Austin, who made his in-ring return this past April at WrestleMania. He had a match against Kevin Owens, after 19 years away from action. The Texas Rattelsnake is reportedly keen to have another contest.

With both Cena and Austin possibly coming back, a huge first-time-ever showdown between two of WWE's most iconic performers may be on the cards.

Justin LaBar @JustinLaBar If word on the street is true and John Cena is likely to have a match at #WrestleMania ...Cena vs Stone Cold would be an incredible attraction! A rare chance to provide a first time ever between two who lead their era. Could headline 1 night with Rock vs Roman the other night. If word on the street is true and John Cena is likely to have a match at #WrestleMania...Cena vs Stone Cold would be an incredible attraction! A rare chance to provide a first time ever between two who lead their era. Could headline 1 night with Rock vs Roman the other night.

With a potential blockbuster match possibly in the works for LA WrestleMania, WWE fans have taken to social media to have their say on Cena vs Austin.

RunnerrZ @RunnerrrZ @TylerSydSA @SKWrestling_ Unfortunately, I just don't think I could see that match happening. @TylerSydSA @SKWrestling_ Unfortunately, I just don't think I could see that match happening.

T. @OriginalBrizzel @CashACNZ @VinceMcMahonMan Would love to see that Dream Match Stone Cold Steve Austin Vrs John Cena !Wrestlemania 39 Big Time !!! Remember when Austin Stunned Cena at The Miltary Event lol @CashACNZ @VinceMcMahonMan Would love to see that Dream Match Stone Cold Steve Austin Vrs John Cena !Wrestlemania 39 Big Time !!! Remember when Austin Stunned Cena at The Miltary Event lol

Watchalong Wrestling @WatchalongTommy If both are available for #WrestleMania , how do you not do John Cena Vs Stone Cold Steve Austin. #Wrestlemania39 If both are available for #WrestleMania , how do you not do John Cena Vs Stone Cold Steve Austin. #Wrestlemania39

Between John Cena and Stone Cold Steve Austin, the two historic stars have a total of 24 WWE World title victories between them, as well as 5 Royal Rumble wins and 9 WrestleMania main events.

John Cena has reportedly had conversations with Triple H regarding his return

The leader of Cenation has not wrestled a match in WWE since August 21st, 2021, where he lost against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam for the Universal Championship.

However, according to Ringside News, the 16-time World Champion had conversations with both Triple H as well as WWE CEOs Nick Khan and Stephanie McMahon on a potential return.

"The Road to WrestleMania is starting soon and John Cena is a part of the conversation. We have been able to confirm that Cena has spoken to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about doing something at WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium." [H/T Ringside News]

Steve Carrier of Ringside News @steve_carrier The Road to WrestleMania is starting soon and John Cena is a part of the conversation.



We have been able to confirm that Cena has spoken to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about doing something at WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium. The Road to WrestleMania is starting soon and John Cena is a part of the conversation. We have been able to confirm that Cena has spoken to Triple H, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan about doing something at WrestleMania 39 in SoFi Stadium. https://t.co/d6Q0VhYCgI

Over the past few years, the Boston native has focused more on his career in Hollywood. His breakout role being that of the DC Villain Peacemaker, who stole the show in the 2021 film, The Suicide Squad.

Who would you like to see John Cena face at WrestleMania 39? Let us know in the comments section below.

