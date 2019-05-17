5 Things WWE should do at Money in the Bank 2019

Rohit Nath

Will this be the sight on Sunday?

Money in the Bank is right around the corner and WWE is going to have to do a lot to start building up their momentum again. It's been a relatively weak period of time for the company post-WrestleMania and that's not usually a good sign.

However, PPVs always generate interest and Money in the Bank has gotten an increasing amount of importance over the years, with many fans feeling that it should replace Survivor Series as part of the "Big 4" PPVs.

In a way, it's the 5th biggest PPV of the year and it's one that has a major impact because we tend to know what the direction for the year is based on the outcomes. However, these outcomes are vital because they can make or break the PPV and either help re-generate interest or give fans a reason to lose it completely.

Here are five important things WWE must do at Money in the Bank.

#5. Have Becky Lynch win both matches

Will The Man still be Becky 2 Belts after MITB?

2019 saw Becky Lynch get the push of a lifetime when she became the first person to pin Ronda Rousey in WWE and she was the first of three women to headline WrestleMania. She won both titles in the process and has now become Becky 2 Belts.

She faces a daunting task on Sunday when she takes on Lacey Evans for the RAW Women's Championship as well as Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's title.

While it's quite obvious that she's going to lose one title (most likely the SmackDown one), it would be far better for her to retain both titles. She was smashed through a table by both Evans and Flair on the go-home episode of RAW.

If she were to win both matches, it would raise her stock as double champion even more.

