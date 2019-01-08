5 things WWE should do but probably never will

There are some things WWE might never end up doing.

Never say never.

That is the line that The WWE Universe is repeatedly fed when it comes to whether something will happen or not, but it's pretty obvious that there are some things that will absolutely never happen in a WWE ring. While that's sometimes a good thing, especially if it could hard the company, others just seem to show that WWE is stuck in their ways.

This doesn't mean WWE hasn't made good decisions over the course of the last few weeks and won't continue to do so in the future, it just shows that no matter how good things get, there will always be certain dream situations that are off limits. Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, this will likely rob them of some once in a lifetime moments that they are dying to see.

With that being said and a new era upon us, here are five things WWE should do, but probably never will. Keep in mind that the reason for the company never doing each thing will vary from entry to entry, but the overall general idea is that for one reason or another, WWE refuses to do this.

#5 Stop focusing on Ronda Rousey

WWE might want to stop making Ronda Rousey the focal point of The Women's division.

Let's be honest here.

Ronda Rousey is the face of the entire Women's division in WWE, but she isn't the only superstar capable of pulling out a five-star performance. In fact, between superstars like Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, Bayley, The Riott Squad and Natalya, there are a lot of other women WWE could be focusing on right now.

Unfortunately for The WWE Universe, the company has begun to book Rousey as an unbeatable champion, and while there's nothing wrong with that, it comes at the expense of every other woman on the roster. Not only that, but it also takes up airtime from the other women and what they could bring into a matchup.

In the end, WWE should be commended for bringing Rousey into the fold, but they need to realize that she isn't the only person on their female roster. They also need to realize that there are countless other storylines the company could be telling when it comes to Rousey, which would really deviate from the monotonous pattern they are in with her.

