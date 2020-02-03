5 things WWE should do for The Fiend's WrestleMania 36 entrance

WWE needs to do something special with The Fiend's entrance

WrestleMania is a time for the unexpected to happen.

Whether that be during a match, a backstage segment, or an entrance, the company takes great pain in making sure every single moment is stuffed with awesomeness. Of course the company has fallen short of this goal from time to time, but that they don't do that very often during WrestleMania season.

In fact, WrestleMania is that special time a year. A time where almost anything can happen and the fans will see something that they remember forever. One way the company can do this is by creating memorable entrances throughout the event, which only help enhance the uniqueness of the event.

With that being said and The Fiend's entrance at WrestleMania 36 becoming a hot button topic, here are five things the company must do for his entrance. As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and be sure to tell us what you hope the company does during her entrance.

#5 Have Code Orange play live

Code Orange needs to perform The Fiend's entrance theme at WrestleMania.

It's no secret that Code Orange's rerecording of Bray Wyatt's theme music is a fan favorite and that's exactly why The WWE needs to make sure that the band performs it live. Not only will it allow for a unique way for The Fiend to appear, but it will also be one of the best entrances in WWE ever.

It's like when Moterhead did live entrances at WrestleMania for Triple H. You knew it was a big deal and you knew that the company was going all out on the aesthetic. It was proof that they cared and that they wanted to put on the best presentation possible. If nothing else, that's exactly what having Code Orange perform would do here.

It's just that once in a lifetime moment. That kind of moment that could end up defining The Fiend's career in WWE, and where he will be in the future. In the end, that's not something WWE should pass up on, especially with how successful commercially this gimmick has been.

