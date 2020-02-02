Bray Wyatt is working on a special WrestleMania 36 entrance

Bray Wyatt has something special planned for WrestleMania

WWE Superstar and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt has been quite active on his official Instagram handle lately.

He was recently seen heaping praise on Daniel Bryan in a lengthy post before their match at the Royal Rumble PPV. Wyatt has now shared another interesting post that's bound to make waves among the WWE Universe.

As can be seen in the post below, Wyatt asked whether there's anyone in the Tampa area who can modify his Cadillac and turn it into a monster truck for WrestleMania 36.

It should be noted that The Show of Shows is going to emanate from the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on April 5. Check out Wyatt's post below:

Also read: CM Punk says he can't get 4-time Women's Champion on WWE Backstage

WrestleMania is the biggest event the pro-wrestling world has to offer. Initially presented on closed-circuit television, WrestleMania soon turned into a week-long festival that consists of the actual event, the WWE Hall of Fame ceremony, the fan meet and greet, and the RAW after WrestleMania.

Over the past several years, we have seen Superstars like Triple H, John Cena, and The Rock making memorable entrances at WrestleMania.

Wyatt himself has made a bunch of innovative and eye-catching entrances at the event in the past. Judging by Wyatt's post, we're in for a huge 'Mania moment come April 5.

Advertisement

What would be your reaction to Wyatt coming out at WrestleMania 36 in a monster truck?